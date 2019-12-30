‘Yesterday was the end of the Belichick/Brady alliance’— Skip Bayless on Patriots’ loss to Dolphins
Skip Bayless reacts to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots home loss to Dolphins. Skip thinks Sunday was the end of the Patriots dynasty as we knew it.
