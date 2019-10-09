Joel Klatt thinks Jalen Hurts needs to win the Red River Showdown if he wants the Heisman
Video Details
Joel Klatt joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the upcoming Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma and what it could mean for the Heisman hopes of Jalen Hurts.
