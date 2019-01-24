Shannon Sharpe to Saints WR Michael Thomas: ‘Let it go!’
Video Details
The New Orleans Saints WR recently posted a picture on social media implying the Super Bowl is a lie. Hear why Shannon Sharpe thinks Michael Thomas needs to let the missed pass interference call go and to begin the healing process.
