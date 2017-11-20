Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- I predicted the Eagles would win easily last night. I predicted that last Thursday, because we did not have a show on Friday.

JOY TAYLOR: Mm hm.

- And they did win very easily, even more easily than I thought they would. But I'm going to reiterate what I also said last Thursday, and the last two weeks ago and three weeks ago. If the Dallas Cowboys had had Sean Lee, and Tyron Smith, and Ezekiel Elliott last night, they would have won that game.

And if they had the same team going forward that they had against the Kansas City Chiefs at home, going back now three weeks ago, they would win the NFC East as I predicted they would. But obviously, none of those three players were able to play last night. And I'm going to say it right up front what happened, to Joy's question,

Dak Prescott finally had a bad game. I said it, and I'll say it multiple times throughout the show, he had a terrible game. But guess what? He had the first bad game of his entire career.

Dak Prescott had started 26 straight games, including game one of his rookie year, without having a single bad game, and last night he had a bad game. There, I said it. And yet, he got too desperate and started forcing passes to number 88 that just blew my mind.

Because I've told you, Dez Bryant is a shadow of his former self. I don't even know who he is anymore. And it just tore my heart out that Dak Prescott resorted to forcing pass, after pass, after pass to the shadow of himself that was number 88.

As you point out, 14 times you try to force it over there to that guy- I guess because he's in single coverage against Ronald Darby-- and guess what happened, once again, as you've said all along? Any sort of physical cornerback-- and Ronald Darby is really good, he's 195 pounds, but he plays big, strong, big boy football. And he was all over Dez Bryant, and just took him out of the game.

So Dez has 14 targets, and what's he catch? He catches eight balls for-- they're all fairly meaningless. I can't even remember one of them. For a grand total of 63 forgettable yards that had 0 touchdowns attached to those yards and 0 impact on the football game. What are you doing? I don't know.