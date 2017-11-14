Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Sean Lee is the Dak Prescott of the defense. He is the leader. He is the quarterback. He is the play caller, the signal caller. And he is the driving force. He can-- as we've had Rob Ryan sitting right here who coached him in Dallas says, he's a freak, because he can cover, he can hole plug, and he can pass rush. He does all of the above. And if he is out, this defense slowly but surely loses cohesion. It loses its way. It loses confidence. It loses heart. And it ultimately loses the football game.

- OK, OK, I'll get on it, I'll get on it. But do-- tell me, OK I get the point. I get Sean Lee is out and that's the 27. Well, tell me about the Dak in the seven?

- OK, I'm going to finish on-- is it my turn or not?

- It's your turn.

- Are you trying to redirect my argument?

- No, no--

- Do I get to talk about my argument?

- Talk about it.

- So again, did they not hold Matt Ryan down in the first quarter? They did a pretty good job on Matt Ryan the whole first half.

- It's a four quarter game.

- Yeah, and then all hell broke loose. And I knew as soon as Sean Lee went out, it was over. That was ballgame. And the point is, in the big picture, that Sean Lee goes out. And what did Jason Garrett immediately do? On the next Cowboy possession, what happened? It got to 4th and 8 at the-- 4th and 7 at the Atlanta 38-yard line. And what did Jason Garrett do? Because he saw the handwriting, he knew what was coming.

- What'd he do?

- He ran a fake punt pass.