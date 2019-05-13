Colin Cowherd: The time has come for the 76ers to make ‘tough choices’ with current roster
Kawhi Leonard's epic Game 7 buzzer beater ended the Philadelphia 76ers season last night. Hear what Colin Cowherd believes the 76ers should do now with their season over and what 'tough choices' the team needs to make to sustain their success.
