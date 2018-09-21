- --back winning weeks. Listen, I could keep all the money. But I'm like Robin Hood.

I like to give you some of the money, too. That's just the way I roll, not a giver, not a taker. Here's this week's Blazin' 5.

Oh, I love this. I get Andrew Luck against Carson Wentz, two of the great young quarterbacks in the game. Here's what I wonder, though. Carson Wentz isn't 100%. Does Philadelphia go a little conservative on the game planning? Does Philadelphia not quite give him the entire playbook?

By the way, Andrew Luck's got an offensive guy, Frank Reich. Have you noticed right now the Colts' third-down offense best in the league? Andrew Luck, 71%, best of his career. Finally as an offensive guy, Andrew Luck's efficiency has improved.

And I think Philadelphia is the better team. But I think they go conservative with Carson Wentz's first game back. Listen, I think the Eagles at home probably win this game. But this is six and 1/2 points, like it, I love it. I'm going to go 26-24 Eagles win, but I will absolutely take the points.

OK. Giants played on TV against the Cowboys. Everybody watched, and they were terrible. And so this is what happens in those standalone games. Everybody now is like, Giants are terrible. No, actually Houston's not very good.

Houston has 17 penalties for the first couple of games. Their offensive line is the worst or second-worst to the Jets in the National Football League. In fact, Deshaun Watson's been under pressure for 47.6% of his drawbacks. That's the highest rate in the NFL.

And you may not like the Giants offense, but actually their defense has been solid. Passing yards allowed, second in the NFL. Total yards allowed, six in the NFL. I get six points.

Giants are desperate. Historically Giants start slow. I got New York. I'll take the points. I have them winning outright, 23-20, Big Blue.

I think I get the better team here. I'm going to take Cincinnati and the points, plus three. You know what bothers me this year about Carolina? I love their front seven defensively, but their opponents have scored a touchdown in all five of their red zone visits. That's counterintuitive to me because I like Carolina's defense, but their defense has not been very good this year in certain red zone spots.

The other thing is the Bengals, going back to last year, on a four-game winning streak, and it's been their offense. Andy Dalton's passer rating in those four games has been over 105. I'm going to take Cincinnati to go on the road, not an easy one. I think it's very competitive. I'll take the points, 27-24, outright winner.

I pick an upset every week. I'm going to go Washington plus three. I'm going to pick them to win the game.

Again, we're talking about a Green Bay team at home that's like a player or two away from being 0-2 against Mitch Trubisky and Kirk Cousins. Now they go on the road against veteran Alex Smith, who doesn't make a lot of mistakes here. I just don't buy into Green Bay. They have no running game.

I saw them last year without Aaron Rodgers. They were the Cleveland Browns. And by the way, the Redskins have the number one total defense in passing defense right now in the NFL.

Points allowed, second. Yards allowed, first. Passing yards allowed, first. It's my upset of the week. Washington wins outright at home, Alex Smith, 30-28.

Strongest play of the week, again, you'll watch Seattle on Monday Night Football. They're terrible. Not really, Pete Carroll's not terrible. Russell Wilson's not terrible, and I only have to give up a point and a half at home against the Dallas team, Dak Prescott's struggling offensively.

By the way, Russell Wilson has played 48 games at home in Seattle. He's 38-10, and the Cowboys' offense is weak. Yards, they're 30th. Passing yards, 30th. Third down, 31st.

Points, 29th. Dak Prescott hasn't thrown a touchdown pass in six of his last 10 starts. They've got possession wide receivers. Offensive line's not as good. And Ezekiel Elliott's even struggling to find yards.

We're overly critiquing Seattle because, gosh, Khalil Mack and that Bears' defense engulfed one of the league's weakest offensive lines. Seattle is going to win this game, and I think they're going to win it comfortably, 28-17. That's my Blazin' 5.