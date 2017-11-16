Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Every decision I've made, I have largely gotten out a yellow sheet of paper, and like many man, been a loner and made the decision myself. That's what we do as men. We make decisions largely by ourselves. That's why we make so many bad decisions. So the Bills benched Tyrod Taylor, their quarterback, and they named Nathan Peterman to start against maybe the best pass rush in the league, the Chargers.

By the way, I love Nathan Peterman's catalog. Those Himalayan walking boots are the best. But this is exactly why Tom Brady keeps telling everybody, I'm playing to 45 years old, because the drive to work for most men is when we make our career decisions-- by ourself, turn down the radio, in traffic, 25-minute drive. And I'm gonna show you a board.

By the Bills making this move this morning, as Tom Brady drives to work, something is happening in his life. Since 2001, since Tom Brady arrived, the Dolphins are on their 17th quarterback, the Bills, their 15th now, and the Jets, their 13th. And Tom Brady told Jay Glazer-- do we have that? He told Jay Glazer, millennials don't put the time in I do. Tom Brady's job is getting easier. Tom Brady has now faced-- do the math yourself-- 45 quarterbacks, just in his division with that move by the Bills today.

And as we know, there's more money in the NFL than ever, therefore more pressure on coaches than ever, therefore more firings of coaches than ever. Translation? Quarterback chaos in division, coaching chaos in the AFC. This is an amazing thing. Jay Glazer sat down with Brady this offseason. Do you remember what Tom told Jay?

TOM BRADY: I feel like I've worked hard to get to this point. So going in my 18th year, I've learned a lot. I've learned-- have had the experiences, played the defense, played in the big games. And I still feel like physically, I can perform at a really high level. I think now this is the time to really start having fun. I mean, every time I go on the field, I feel like, all right. Well, I know what to do. I know how to do it. I know where to go with the ball.

And you know, football is, in some ways, easier now for me than it ever was, because it's just, I've been doing it longer. I've had the experience. And hopefully that experience can pay off.

So Buffalo yesterday changes quarterbacks again. And so Brady, when he makes that drive into Foxboro-- and the weather's crappy, and it's snowing, and it's sideways-- Brady now is the opposite to every 50-year-old doctor in America. For every 50-year-old doctor in America, and I've known a couple, it is much harder today to be a doctor.

And when that doctor drives to work, and deals with Medicaid, and Obamacare, and insurance companies, and late payments, you cannot meet a 55-year-old doctor that isn't asking that question, how long can I do this? The opposite is happening for Brady.

The convergence of millennials that don't have his work ethic, the chaos at quarterback, the most popular position in the league in his division, and the escalation of income in the NFL, which is creating more pressure, and more firings, and more young coaches over their head-- Brady's making that drive to work, which I've done multiple times. That's where men decide to extend a career, end a career, or change a career.

We're not as communal. There is no race for the prostate. There is a race for the cure. And Brady's making that drive this morning once again knowing [LAUGHTER] Nathan Peterman. Got him on the schedule now twice a year.