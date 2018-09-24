- The Kansas City Chiefs, all right, let's stop, stop. Stop rolling your eyes.

- I am.

- I see you out here comparing these 3 and 0 teams to the Kansas City team that started 5 and 0 last year behind Alex Smith's 11 TD, 0 interceptions start. Those teams finished 10 and 6, and lost to the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the playoffs. That team has nothing, nothing to do with this team.

That team didn't have Patrick Mahomes as starting quarterback, the Steph Curry of football. Like Curry, Mahomes is the offensive engine that turns a perennial also-ran franchise into a potential dynasty. Mahomes is what separates the 3 and 0 teams from the 3 and 0 Rams. Jared Goff is a hell of a player in Sean McVay's system. Pat Mahomes is a hell of a player.

Sunday, Mahomes wasn't particularly sharp. He missed some open receivers, he almost threw an interception. Seriously, there were a few handful of plays where I was like, hey man, this dude's almost human. Then there was this. Mahomes is running some sort of obstacle course, and at the end, he unspools a laser for a touchdown.

In the history of the NFL, here are the quarterbacks talented enough to do that. Roger Staubach, Steve Young, John Elway and Aaron Rodgers. Jared Goff can't do that. He can't make chicken salad out of chicken scratch. Mahomes is Kansas City's best defensive player too. I didn't misspeak.

Patrick Mahomes is KC's defensive player of the year so far. He puts so much pressure on the opposing offensive quarterback, that the opposition makes mistakes trying to keep up with the Chiefs. Yesterday with the 49ers trailing by two touchdowns, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was unsatisfied with a 13-yard scramble, so rather than duck out of bounds, he planted his left leg and chose to collide with a Chiefs defender.

Yeah, he injured his knee and is likely out for the season. Patrick Mahomes made Jimmy G Try to do too much. It's not just Mahomes. It's the entire Kansas City offense. Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Kareem Hunt, Sammy Watkins, Andy Reid. It's the best offense we've seen in the NFL since Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk and the Rams had the greatest show on turf.

Once again, the difference is Mahomes. He's just more talented than Kurt Warner. The NFL is a league totally driven by QB play. I can see the Rams have a better defense than Kansas City. So? So what? Does it matter how good your defense is when Steph Curry's on a 3-point binge? The same goes for Patrick Mahomes. When he ignites, the opposition has no answers. The Chiefs are the best team in football, better than these high-priced Los Angeles Rams, Marcellus.