Jason Whitlock: ‘I am completely off the Matt Ryan train’
- Atlanta Falcons
- Matt Ryan
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC South
- NFL
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Speak For Yourself
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
Jason Whitlock is already writing Matt Ryan off after a rough first game against the Eagles.
