East St. Louis High School students attend a special screening of ’89 Blocks,’ the ‘Magnify’ documentary from LeBron James and Maverick Carter

On Tuesday, students from East St. Louis took in an exclusive screening of '89 Blocks,' the first film in the 'Magnify' documentary series. '89 Blocks' follows the Flyers' undefeated 2016 season and is executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, in partnership with Uninterrupted and Sports Illustrated.

14 hours ago

Magnify: A new documentary series from Fox Sports Films

16 hours ago

