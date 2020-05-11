Nick Wright predicts Chicago Bears will be #1 in NFC North, but Buccaneers will miss playoffs
Nick Wright is joined by Kevin Wildes and Eric Mangini to give his predictions for where teams will end up in the 2020 NFC standings. Hear why Nick believes the Chicago Bears will rise to the 1-seed in the NFC North, and why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won't make the playoffs. Coach Mangini is surprised by some of Nick's choices, like rating the Dallas Cowboys over the Philadelphia Eagles, and details why the Bucs are the unknown on the list.
