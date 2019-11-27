Nick Wright: If the Cowboys lose to Buffalo, it should be the final straw for Jason Garrett
Video Details
Nick Wright discusses whether Jason Garrett is coaching for his job against the Buffalo Bills this Thanksgiving. Nick believes if the Cowboys lose Thursday - it should be the final straw for Garrett. Do you agree with Nick?
