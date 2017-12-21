Cris Carter reacts to Kyle Kuzma dropping 38 points in the Lakers’ win over the Houston Rockets
In his discussion with Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe, Cris Carter reacts to Kyle Kuzma dropping 38 points in the Lakers' win over the Houston Rockets, revealing why Kuzma is the best rookie on his squad and not Lonzo Ball.
- First Things First
- Houston Rockets
- Kyle Kuzma
- Kyle Kuzma
- Lonzo Ball
- Lonzo Ball
- Los Angeles Lakers
- NBA
- Pacific
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
- C.C., how impressed were you with the Lakers last night?
CRIS CARTER: Very impressed. I wish that, and it's been bothering me for a few weeks, that Kuzma doesn't get the attention. And he's not in the marquee when we talk about the Lakers. You watched the highlights. And he dropped 38. And we didn't even do him justice in the highlights. We got a couple Lonzo highlights in there, they shouldn't even be in there. This is a Lakers story that's bigger than Lonzo.
- Why do you think that is?
CRIS CARTER: Oh, come on. It's just people trying to make the news. Like that's not the story. But you watch the game, and you watch the Lakers, he's having a phenomenal rookie season. He's the best rookie on their team. Yes, he got drafted after Lonzo. Yes, the general manager, Magic Johnson, didn't say this guy's numbers are going to be in the rafters. But man, this guy is a tremendous basketball player.
He's three or four inches taller than Lonzo. He can shoot better than him. He can rebound as good as him. So what he provides for a team-- and he's going to be the key if the Lakers are able to get another superstar or two. Because they're not going to go there because of Lonzo. They're going to go there because of Kuzma and Ingram.
Now, one of these guys might be traded. But because of their potential, that should be part of the story. And we just haven't gave him enough justice. As He is having a great rookie year. When most of the rookies are struggling.
More First Things First Videos
Adam Thielen reveals what it would mean to deliver a Super Bowl to Minnesota Vikings fans
1 day ago
Nick Wright reveals why Isaiah Thomas’ imminent return could not happen at a more perfect time
1 day ago
Cris Carter previews Seattle Seahawks – Dallas Cowboys Week 16: ‘This is the last stand for Seattle’
1 day ago
Nick Wright reacts to the Boston Celtics’ loss to the Knicks: ‘You don’t see a ton of offensive talent there’
1 day ago
Nick talks LaVar Ball’s plans to start a league for high school grads that will pay players up to $10Kmonth
2 days ago
Nick Wright unveils how Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers can claim the top spot in the NFC
2 days ago