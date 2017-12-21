Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- C.C., how impressed were you with the Lakers last night?

CRIS CARTER: Very impressed. I wish that, and it's been bothering me for a few weeks, that Kuzma doesn't get the attention. And he's not in the marquee when we talk about the Lakers. You watched the highlights. And he dropped 38. And we didn't even do him justice in the highlights. We got a couple Lonzo highlights in there, they shouldn't even be in there. This is a Lakers story that's bigger than Lonzo.

- Why do you think that is?

CRIS CARTER: Oh, come on. It's just people trying to make the news. Like that's not the story. But you watch the game, and you watch the Lakers, he's having a phenomenal rookie season. He's the best rookie on their team. Yes, he got drafted after Lonzo. Yes, the general manager, Magic Johnson, didn't say this guy's numbers are going to be in the rafters. But man, this guy is a tremendous basketball player.

He's three or four inches taller than Lonzo. He can shoot better than him. He can rebound as good as him. So what he provides for a team-- and he's going to be the key if the Lakers are able to get another superstar or two. Because they're not going to go there because of Lonzo. They're going to go there because of Kuzma and Ingram.

Now, one of these guys might be traded. But because of their potential, that should be part of the story. And we just haven't gave him enough justice. As He is having a great rookie year. When most of the rookies are struggling.