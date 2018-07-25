Daniel Cormier gets a hero’s welcome in the double champ’s return to the FOX Sports offices
Video Details
THE (DOUBLE) CHAMP IS HERE! Daniel Cormier made his triumphant return to the FOX Sports offices on Wednesday, and his colleagues were there to give him the warmest welcome.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices