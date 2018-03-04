Cyborg wants to fight Amanda Nunes next | The Tap | UFC 222

Cyborg wants a super -fight against Nunes next after her impressive TKO victory over Kunitskaya on Saturday.

Cris Cyborg vs Yana Kunitskaya | HIGHLIGHTS | UFC 222

1 day ago

Cris Cyborg talks with Megan Olivi | POST-FIGHT | INTERVIEW | UFC 222

1 day ago

Brian Ortega talks with the UFC Tonight crew |POST-FIGHT | INTERVIEW | UFC 222

Brian Ortega vs Frankie Edgar | HIGHLIGHTS | UFC 222

