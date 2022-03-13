2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament bracket revealed
The dream is to reign supreme, and 68 teams have the chance to do just that in the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.
The men's bracket dropped first on Selection Sunday, followed by the women's bracket. Automatic bids were handed out to 32 teams, with the rest earning at-large tickets.
Perennial powerhouses such as South Carolina and Connecticut will be looked at as favorites in this tournament, and Caitlin Clark could lead Big Ten champion Iowa — the only major conference school to win both its women's and men's conference tournaments this season — on a historic run.
The No. 1 overall seed in the women's bracket is South Carolina (29-2). The Gamecocks will be the top seed in the Greensboro Region, while the other No. 1 seeds are ACC champion North Carolina State (Bridgeport), Pac-12 champion Stanford (Spokane) and Louisville (Wichita).
Here are the brackets:
Greensboro
1. South Carolina
16. Howard/Incarnate Word
8. Miami (FL)
9. South Florida
5. North Carolina
12. Stephen F. Austin
3. Iowa State
14. UT Arlington
2. Iowa
15. Illinois State
Bridgeport
1. NC State
16. Longwood/Mount St. Mary's
8. Washington State
9. Kansas State
5. Notre Dame
12. Massachusetts
Spokane
1. Stanford
16. Montana State
8. Kansas
9. Georgia Tech
5. Virginia Tech
12. Florida Gulf Coast
3. LSU
14. Jackson State
6. Ohio State
11. Missouri State/Florida State
Wichita
1. Louisville
16. Albany
7. Ole Miss
10. South Dakota
The first two rounds will start Friday and go through Monday, March 21. The Sweet 16 will be played March 25-26, and the Elite Eight will be March 27-28.
The Women’s Final Four is set for April 1, with the national championship on April 3.