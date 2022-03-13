Women's College Basketball
2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament bracket revealed
2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament bracket revealed

2 hours ago

The dream is to reign supreme, and 68 teams have the chance to do just that in the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

The men's bracket dropped first on Selection Sunday, followed by the women's bracket. Automatic bids were handed out to 32 teams, with the rest earning at-large tickets.

Perennial powerhouses such as South Carolina and Connecticut will be looked at as favorites in this tournament, and Caitlin Clark could lead Big Ten champion Iowa — the only major conference school to win both its women's and men's conference tournaments this season — on a historic run.

The No. 1 overall seed in the women's bracket is South Carolina (29-2). The Gamecocks will be the top seed in the Greensboro Region, while the other No. 1 seeds are ACC champion North Carolina State (Bridgeport), Pac-12 champion Stanford (Spokane) and Louisville (Wichita).

Here are the brackets:

Greensboro

1. South Carolina
16. Howard/Incarnate Word

8. Miami (FL)
9. South Florida

4. Arizona
13. UNLV

5. North Carolina
12. Stephen F. Austin

3. Iowa State
14. UT Arlington

6. Georgia
11. Dayton/DePaul

7. Colorado
10. Creighton

2. Iowa
15. Illinois State

Bridgeport

1. NC State
16. Longwood/Mount St. Mary's

8. Washington State
9. Kansas State

4. Oklahoma
13. IUPUI

5. Notre Dame
12. Massachusetts

3. Indiana
14. Charlotte

6. Kentucky
11. Princeton

7. UCF
10. Florida

2. UConn
15. Mercer

Spokane

1. Stanford
16. Montana State

8. Kansas
9. Georgia Tech

4. Maryland
13. Delaware

5. Virginia Tech
12. Florida Gulf Coast

3. LSU
14. Jackson State

6. Ohio State
11. Missouri State/Florida State

7. Utah
10. Arkansas

2. Texas
15. Fairfield

Wichita

1. Louisville
16. Albany

8. Nebraska
9. Gonzaga

4. Tennessee
13. Buffalo

5. Oregon
12. Belmont

3. Michigan
14. American

6. BYU
11. Villanova

7. Ole Miss
10. South Dakota

2. Baylor
15. Hawaii

The first two rounds will start Friday and go through Monday, March 21. The Sweet 16 will be played March 25-26, and the Elite Eight will be March 27-28.

The Women’s Final Four is set for April 1, with the national championship on April 3.

