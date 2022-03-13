Women's College Basketball 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament bracket revealed 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The dream is to reign supreme, and 68 teams have the chance to do just that in the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

The men's bracket dropped first on Selection Sunday, followed by the women's bracket. Automatic bids were handed out to 32 teams, with the rest earning at-large tickets.

Perennial powerhouses such as South Carolina and Connecticut will be looked at as favorites in this tournament, and Caitlin Clark could lead Big Ten champion Iowa — the only major conference school to win both its women's and men's conference tournaments this season — on a historic run.

The No. 1 overall seed in the women's bracket is South Carolina (29-2). The Gamecocks will be the top seed in the Greensboro Region, while the other No. 1 seeds are ACC champion North Carolina State (Bridgeport), Pac-12 champion Stanford (Spokane) and Louisville (Wichita).

Here are the brackets:

Greensboro

1. South Carolina

16. Howard/Incarnate Word

8. Miami (FL)

9. South Florida

4. Arizona

13. UNLV

5. North Carolina

12. Stephen F. Austin

3. Iowa State

14. UT Arlington

6. Georgia

11. Dayton/DePaul

7. Colorado

10. Creighton

2. Iowa

15. Illinois State

Bridgeport

1. NC State

16. Longwood/Mount St. Mary's

8. Washington State

9. Kansas State

4. Oklahoma

13. IUPUI

5. Notre Dame

12. Massachusetts

3. Indiana

14. Charlotte

6. Kentucky

11. Princeton

7. UCF

10. Florida

2. UConn

15. Mercer

Spokane

1. Stanford

16. Montana State

8. Kansas

9. Georgia Tech

4. Maryland

13. Delaware

5. Virginia Tech

12. Florida Gulf Coast

3. LSU

14. Jackson State

6. Ohio State

11. Missouri State/Florida State

7. Utah

10. Arkansas

2. Texas

15. Fairfield

Wichita

1. Louisville

16. Albany

8. Nebraska

9. Gonzaga

4. Tennessee

13. Buffalo

5. Oregon

12. Belmont

3. Michigan

14. American

6. BYU

11. Villanova

7. Ole Miss

10. South Dakota

2. Baylor

15. Hawaii

The first two rounds will start Friday and go through Monday, March 21. The Sweet 16 will be played March 25-26, and the Elite Eight will be March 27-28.

The Women’s Final Four is set for April 1, with the national championship on April 3.

