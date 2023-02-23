United States Football League USFL announces 2023 ticket prices for all four host cities 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

DETROIT — The USFL on Thursday announced ticket prices for the 2023 regular season at host stadiums in Detroit, Canton, Ohio, Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.

Individual game tickets will sell for as low as $10, and there will also be significant savings on season ticket packages. For example, Detroit’s Ford Field end zone season tickets cost $25 for access to all nine USFL games, including Michigan Panthers games. Similar season tickets only cost $30 at Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium for 11 games, Birmingham’s Protective Stadium for 10 games, and Memphis’ Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium for 10 games.

[Fans can visit theUSFL.com to make a $25 deposit and get priority seating choice]

"The USFL is the best value in professional sports," said Daryl Johnston, Executive Vice President of Football Operations. "We know how important our USFL Football Family is and we know our fans feel the same way about their families. That’s why it’s so important for the USFL to make it affordable for families and friends to be able to enjoy our exciting games together in a fun atmosphere at any, and all of our four USFL host stadiums."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Access to a full season of major professional football in world-class venues ranging from $25 to $120 makes our season ticket packages especially valuable," said Brett Zalaski, USFL Head of Ticket Sales and Services. "Fans will have unlimited ticket flexibility to exchange them, transfer them, or sell them. It's truly a fan-first offering and makes for a great experience."

Season tickets are heavily discounted and come with added value at each host stadium, including:

Access and dedicated seating to all regular season games.

Ability to purchase additional tickets for family and friends at their season ticket holder price.

Ability to purchase tickets at other USFL stadiums at their season ticket holder price.

Access to dedicated account executives and payment plan options to fit any budget.

NFT team tokens that unlock more benefits for fans.

Digital ticket transfer.

Premium ticket access to Stadium Clubs where available.

Ability to post on the secondary market to recoup money when fans can’t attend.

Ability to take tickets from a game that will be missed and have double the seats to another game.

Here is the *2023 regular season detailed ticket pricing at each USFL host stadium:

Detroit Ford Field: Hosting the Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars

Season tickets for Nine games (including five Panthers games)

$100: Club Season Tickets

$75: Sideline Season Tickets

$25: End Zone Season Tickets

$40: Club Individual Game Ticket

$25: Sideline Individual Game Ticket

$10: End Zone Individual Game Ticket

Canton Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium: Hosting the Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals

Season tickets for 11 games

$120: Midfield Season Tickets

$90: Sideline Season Tickets

$30: End Zone Season Tickets

$40: Midfield Individual Game Ticket

$25: Sideline Individual Game Ticket

$10: End Zone Individual Game Ticket

Birmingham Protective Stadium: Hosting the Birmingham Stallions and New Orleans Breakers

Season Tickets for 10 games (including six Stallions games)

$120: Club Season Tickets

$90: Sideline Season Tickets

$30: End Zone Season Tickets

$40: Club Individual Game Ticket

$25: Sideline Individual Game Ticket

$10: End Zone Individual Game Ticket

Memphis Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium: Hosting the Memphis Showboats and Houston Gamblers

Season Tickets for 10 games (including six Showboats games)

$120: Midfield Season Tickets

$90: Sideline Season Tickets

$30: End Zone Season Tickets

$40: Midfield Individual Game Ticket

$25: Sideline Individual Game Ticket

$10: End Zone Individual Game Ticket

* Postseason tickets sold separately

USFL Season 2 kicks off in April at all four host stadiums. Fans can visit theUSFL.com "TICKETS" to sign up for special information, make a $25 deposit and get priority seating choice when individual game and season tickets go on sale in early March.

More on the USFL:

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more