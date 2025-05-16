United Football League San Antonio Brahmas vs. Memphis Showboats Prediction, Odds, Picks - UFL Week 8 Published May. 16, 2025 4:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Which team is going to come out on top on Friday, May 16, when the Memphis Showboats and San Antonio Brahmas match up at 8:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Showboats. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

The Brahmas are favored (-1.5) in a projected tight matchup against the Showboats. The total is set at 36.5 points.

UFL Best Defensive Plays of Week 7 | Protection Plays | United Football League Check out the top defensive plays from Week 7, brought to you by Progressive.

Brahmas vs. Showboats Odds & Betting Lines

Brahmas vs Showboats Betting Information updated as of May 16, 2025, 4:43 AM ET. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Brahmas -1.5 -108 -112 36.5 -113 -107

Brahmas vs. Showboats Prediction & Pick

Spread Favorite: Brahmas (-1.5)

Moneyline: Brahmas (-120), Showboats (+100)

Total: 36.5 points

How to Watch Brahmas vs. Showboats

Game Day: Friday, May 16, 2025

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: Watch on FOX

Learn more about the San Antonio Brahmas vs. the Memphis Showboats on FOX Sports!

Brahmas Betting Info

San Antonio has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Brahmas have not covered the spread when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

San Antonio games have hit the over four out of seven times this season.

Showboats Betting Info

Memphis has covered three times in seven matchups with a spread this year.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year, the Showboats have an ATS record of 3-3.

Memphis games have gone over the point total three out of seven times this season.

Brahmas Key Players

In seven games for the Brahmas, Jashaun Corbin has run for 232 rushing yards and two touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

In five games, Kellen Mond has passed for 597 yards (119.4 yards per game) to go along with two touchdowns, two interceptions, and a completion percentage of 56.8%.

Anthony McFarland has run for 242 yards (40.3 yards per carry) and zero rushing touchdowns for the Brahmas in 2025.

Showboats Key Players

Jonathan Adams has 30 catches for 407 yards (58.1 per game) and two touchdowns in seven games.

has thrown for 638 yards (212.7 per game), completing 61.2% of his throws, with three touchdowns and one interception in three games.

has rushed for 231 yards (33.0 per game) and one touchdown in seven games.

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

