2026 UFL Week 2 Results: Storm Top Kings, Defenders Dominate Aviators

Week 2 of the 2026 UFL season continued Saturday with the Orlando Storm (2-0) taking down the Louisville Kings (0-2).

Kicking things off Friday, the reigning champion DC Defenders (1-1) took care of business against the Columbus Aviators (0-2).

Up next, the Birmingham Stallions (1-0) take on the Houston Gamblers (0-1) on Sunday, while Week 2 concludes Tuesday with the St. Louis Battlehawks (1-0) battling the Dallas Renegades (1-0).

Here are the results from Week 2:

DC Defenders vs. Columbus Aviators Highlights 🏈 UFL on FOX

Key players: Defenders QB Jordan Ta’amu (8-for-11 for 99 yards, one touchdown), RB Deon Jackson (11 carries for 97 yards, three touchdowns); Aviators QB Jalan McClendon (23-for-37 for 157 yards, two touchdowns), RB Jalan McClendon (eight carries for 55 yards, one touchdown).

Game recap: Both teams came out swinging in this one, rattling off touchdowns on each of their first drives. The Defenders went 60 yards in eight plays before hitting pay dirt, while the Aviators took 13 plays to go the same distance. Nonetheless, it was tied 7-all headed into the second quarter. The Defenders cashed in for a field goal on their next drive to take a 10-7 lead, while the Aviators missed from 51 yards on their ensuing possession. DC then took charge with back-to-back touchdowns to make it 24-7. Both of them came on the ground, with running back Xazavian Valladay first punching in a 10-yard score and Jackson adding a 12-yard touchdown. A muffed punt on the next drive gave the ball right back to Columbus, which answered with a rushing score of its own to make it 24-14. The last first-half possession for both teams was an interception, so it remained a 10-point game at halftime.

Chaos ensued in the second half for the Aviators, who fumbled the ball twice in the third quarter. The Defenders scored twice off those miscues, extending their lead to 38-14 midway through the frame. Columbus was able to add a touchdown late in the third quarter to cut into DC's lead, but it was too little too late. The Defenders added a field goal early in the fourth quarter to make it a 21-point game, 41-20, and the Aviators were never able to catch up. Another fumble, turnover on downs and an interception sealed Columbus' fate and sent the Aviators to 0-2 on the season.

Up next: In Week 3, the Defenders host the Gamblers on Saturday, and the Aviators are on the road vs. the Renegades on Sunday.

Key players: Storm QB Jack Plummer (18-for-23 for 182 yards, two touchdowns), WR Elijhah Badger (2-for-3 for 59 yards, one touchdown), WR KJ Hamler(4-for-5 for 59 yards, one touchdown), K Michael Lantz (2-for-2, long of 57); Kings QB Chandler Rogers (13-for-20 for 151 yards).

Game recap: Things started off slow for both teams. The Kings went three-and-out to start, while the Storm turned the ball over on downs on their first drive. Both sides got on the board with a field goal on their next possession to make it 3-all late in the first quarter. It was more of the game in the second quarter, as both teams rattled off field goals to make it 6-all midway through the frame. Louisville added another field goal to make it 9-6, but then Orlando took its first lead of the night just before halftime when Plummer connected with Hamler for a monster 41-yard touchdown. Just like that, the Storm took a 12-9 lead into the break. After a quiet third quarter that resulted in no points for either team, Orlando added one more touchdown late in the fourth quarter to seal a double-digit win, 19-9.

Up next: In Week 3, the Kings and the Storm are back at it again on Friday, but this time Louisville is hosting.

Key players: Stallions QB Matt Corral, WR Deon Cain, WR John Ross, WR Jaydon Mickens, RB Anthony McFarland Jr.; Gamblers QB Hunter Dekkers, WR Jontre Kirklin, RB Kirk Merritt, CB Damon Arnette.

Game recap: Stay tuned for updates.

Up next: In Week 3, the Stallions are on the road vs. the Battlehawks on Sunday, and the Gamblers are on the road vs. the Defenders on Saturday.

Key players: Battlehawks QB Brandon Silvers, OLB Pita Taumoepenu, OLB Travis Feeney, DT Carlos Davis; Renegades QB Austin Reed, WR Tyler Vaughns, WR Greg Ward, OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr., WR Deontay Burnett.

Game recap: Stay tuned for updates.

Up next: In Week 3, the Battlehawks are hosting the Stallions on Sunday, and the Renegades are hosting the Aviators on Sunday.