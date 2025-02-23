United Football League Rodeo? Masquerade? Outer space? Every themed home game for 2025 UFL season Updated Feb. 23, 2025 5:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The UFL is going to be one for the books, and the league is going above and beyond to make sure football fans get the experience of a lifetime upon attending one of this season's 40 regular-season games.

Ahead of all the action, all eight teams have revealed the themes of each of their respective home games this season. More details on each themed game will follow.

Here are the lineups, in no particular order:

USFL Conference

Red Reign: Celebrate the Reigning Champs – Wear your red for a Red Out to start the season right

Rodeo Night – Dust off those boots and get rowdy — cowboy hats encouraged

School Spirit Night – Rep your school and bring the pride

Faith, Family & Football – Celebrate what matters most under the lights

Hats Off to Heroes – Honoring the brave men and women who inspire us all

Houston Roughnecks (Space City Financial Stadium)

Space City – A celebration of Houston’s space legacy

H-Town Proud – Honoring the city we call home

Faith, Family, Football – A game dedicated to what matters most

Hats Off to Heroes – Recognizing our members in the community who protect and serve

Houston Huddle-Up – Inspiring the next generation of students, while celebrating education, innovation and our city’s amazing teachers

Memphis Showboats (Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium)

Hats off to Heroes – Honoring local military bases, veterans' groups and first responders

Champions Day – Celebrating the champions of the past year, including the winning teams in elementary school, middle school, high school and college

Showboats Showdown – Memphis and the Mid-South have a long and storied history in professional wrestling

Showboats Throwback – Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Showboats’ playoff berth following the 1985 USFL season

Throwback Name – Honoring the 1983 championship team

Kids Day with the Panthers – Focusing on youth football in Michigan

Hats Off to Heroes – Recognizes members of the community who serve and protect

Fan Appreciation – Celebrating the fans who support the Panthers

XFL Conference

Return of the Bandit – Celebrating the return of Renegades football in a night of excitement, pride, and pure Renegades spirit

Hats Off to Heroes – Honoring military, first responders, and all those who serve our communities

Celebration of Football – A night dedicated to the passion and excitement of the game we all love

Her Game Day – Celebrating women and girls in sports, this game highlights the incredible women in our community and their impact on football

Fan Appreciation – A night is all about the fans — the heart and soul of the Renegades

Red Zone – Home Opener

Blossom Bowl – Cherry Blossom Festival

I Heart Football – Celebration of Football

Hats off to Heroes – Military, First Responder, Community Helper Appreciation

Fan Appreciation – Celebration of D.C.

¡Viva Fiesta, Viva Brahmas!

Hats off to Heroes

Celebrate Youth Sports

Let's Rodeo!

St. Louis Battlehawks (The Dome at America's Center)

Full Battle Rattle – Gear up for the Battlehawks' home opener and make some noise.

Blue Masquerade – With a formal nod to Mardi Gras, unleash the fan behind the mask.

Cancer Awareness Game – Huddle with hope as we continue to lend support through sport.

Hats Off to Heroes – Appreciation to our military and first responders.

Salute to Football – Celebrating the love of football at all levels.

MO is Home – Showing love for the Show-Me State.

