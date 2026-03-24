Battlehawks HC Ricky Proehl: UFL Is 'on the Cutting Edge of Changing the Game'

The 2026 UFL season kicks off this week, with the beloved St. Louis Battlehawks in action Saturday against the defending champion DC Defenders. Newly minted Battlehawks head coach Ricky Proehl joined "First Things First" to discuss his team's season opener, his approach to coaching and what level of talent the league has to offer.

"These guys can play," Proehl began. "The level is so high here. … Some of them haven't had the opportunity to showcase their talent and skill set. … Training camp is so different than when I played. … A lot of these guys, they just haven't had the opportunities to do the things that they're capable of doing."

Proehl, who played 17 seasons in the NFL and won two Super Bowls, went on to say that he's confident his team can win it all despite starting the season with just the fifth-best odds to take home the championship title.

"Absolutely," Proehl replied when asked if he thinks the Battlehawks are underrated heading into the year. "But that's OK. That's kind of a good place to be. I'm excited about our football team. … These guys are so much fun to coach."

Battlehawks HC Ricky Proehl talks UFL opener, support from St. Louis, coaching Caleb Williams-Rome Odunze and coaching influence | First Things First

Talent is set to be maximized this season with a handful of new offensive-friendly rule changes. Proehl, who referred to himself as "an offensive guy," is excited about all the different options and revealed which UFL rule he likes best.

"The fourth-and-12," he said without hesitation. "A couple of years ago, the Battlehawks … scored 16 points in a minute and a half because of that rule."

Teams trailing in the fourth quarter can attempt to convert this single play — a 4th-and-12 play from a team's own 28-yard line — to retain possession as an alternative to the traditional onside kick. A successful conversion results in the team keeping the ball, while a failed attempt gives possession to the other team at that spot.

Proehl will have plenty of star power on his roster to make plays like this possible. The Battlehawks will be led by starting quarterback Brandon Silvers, who has played in both the UFL and legacy XFL. Hakeem Butler returns at receiver for St. Louis, along with standout outside linebackers Pita Taumoepenu and Travis Feeney while All-UFL defensive tackle Carlos Davis joins the mix.

"Who wants to watch a 10-7 ballgame?" Proehl added. "We want to see the 42-38 overtime games. That's what this league does. That's what it brings [with] the new rules. We're on the cutting edge of changing the game."

Proehl replaced Anthony Becht, who moved from the Battlehawks to become the head coach of the Orlando Storm — one of the league's three brand-new franchises this season. Proehl says St. Louis fans have embraced with fully.

"We're the staple of the league," he said. "It's a great atmosphere. St. Louis is one of the best sports towns in our country. They support every sport in that city, and the Battlehawks are no different. … It's exciting to be a part of."