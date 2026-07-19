Zlatan Ibrahimović's 'King Of The Jungle' Has A New No. 1 Ahead Of World Cup Final

Well, it took 103 World Cup matches and many variations, but Zlatan Ibrahimović's "King of the Jungle" power rankings has a new No. 1 ahead of Sunday's Spain-Argentina World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

As part of his segments as a FOX Sports analyst this tournament, Zlatan has periodically dropped his "King of the Jungle" rankings.

But he, unsurprisingly, always had himself at No. 1. Why? "Being Zlatan is enough." And he went beyond the pitch, evaluating himself as a broadcast analyst, joking at one point: It has been the best tournament so far. Imagine what the other journalists feel when they talk: I do a better job than them. … Lions don't compare themselves to humans."

Ibrahimović has had a change of heart, though, before La Roja and La Albiceleste face off. So going into Sunday's 2026 World Cup final, Zlatan shared his latest rankings.

2026 World Cup Stats: 5 goals, 1 assist

2026 World Cup Stats: 7 Goals

2026 World Cup Stats: 6 Goals, 1 Assist

2026 World Cup Stats: 1 Goal

2026 World Cup Stats: 6 Goals, 2 Assists

2026 World Cup Stats: 7 Assists

2026 World Cup Stats: 63 line-breaking passes in the final third, the most in a single edition since Xabi Alonso in 2010 (76).

2026 World Cup Stats: 7 Goals, 1 Assist

2026 World Cup Stats: 10 Goals, 4 Assists

2026 World Cup Stats: 8 Goals, 2 Assists