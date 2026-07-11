Expert World Cup Predictions For France-Spain, England-Argentina Semifinals
This is the World Cup semifinals we've all been waiting for, and, in fact, these games are so highly anticipated that you could argue they are just finals that we're getting a round early.
On one side of the bracket, we have France and Spain facing off in the first semifinal on Tuesday at Dallas Stadium, and on the other side, we're looking at defending champ Argentina against England in a rivalry game with decades of history behind it.
It's the first time since the FIFA rankings debuted in 1992 that the final four World Cup teams are also the top-four in the rankings, and also only the third time in World Cup history where all four semifinalists have won at least one World Cup (1970, 1990).
And we're confident these will be some of the most memorable, competitive and balanced games of the tournament.
Here are our World Cup experts' predictions for the two semifinal matches and which teams will advance to the final for a shot at winning it all.
2026 World Cup Semifinal Predictions
World Cup Semifinal 1: France over Spain
World Cup Semifinal 2: England over Argentina
World Cup Semifinal 1: France over Spain
World Cup Semifinal 2: Argentina over England
World Cup Semifinal 1: France over Spain
World Cup Semifinal 2: Argentina over England
World Cup Semifinal 1: Spain over France
World Cup Semifinal 2: England over Argentina
World Cup Semifinal 1: France over Spain
World Cup Semifinal 2: England over Argentina
World Cup Semifinal 1: France over Spain
World Cup Semifinal 2: England over Argentina
World Cup Semifinal 1: France over Spain
World Cup Semifinal 2: England over Argentina
World Cup Semifinal 1: France over Spain
World Cup Semifinal 2: England over Argentina
World Cup Semifinal 1: France over Spain
World Cup Semifinal 2: England over Argentina
World Cup Semifinal 1: France over Spain
World Cup Semifinal 2: England over Argentina
World Cup Semifinal 1: France over Spain
World Cup Semifinal 2: England over Argentina
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