The Ohio State Of The World Cup? Each Semifinalist As A College Football Powerhouse

Somehow, yes, it's true: for the first time in World Cup history, the four remaining teams are also the top four teams in FIFA's rankings. The tournament has been around since 1930, and even with an expanded 48-team field designed to create more unpredictability, the final four is as chalk as it gets.

No. 1 France plays No. 3 Spain in Dallas on Tuesday, while No. 2 Argentina faces No. 4 England in Atlanta on Wednesday. No matter who wins, we’ll be rewarded with a dream final.

That got us thinking: while there aren't perfect like-for-like comparisons in college football, there are enough similarities that these four World Cup semifinalists resemble some recent College Football Playoff teams.

Here’s our best run at it:

Les Bleus et les Buckeyes

France is Ohio State: Les Bleus have two World Cup titles, winning on home soil in 1998 and then 20 years later in Russia in 2018. This marks France's eighth World Cup semifinal appearance. Four years ago, it finished as runner-up after losing to Argentina in the greatest final in tournament history, an epic match decided by a penalty shootout.

France regularly produces world-class talent, and its players star for Europe's biggest clubs. Its attack is powered by a three-headed monster of Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise, while an elite defense has conceded few goals throughout this summer’s tournament. The program also has had stability under manager Didier Deschamps, who has been in charge since 2012 (though 2026 will be his final World Cup with the squad).

Ryan Day has Ohio State in the CFP mix every season. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Ohio State always attracts the top recruiting classes and consistently develops top NFL talent. The Buckeyes won the national championship in 2024, and are tied for the most CFP appearances since the inaugural four-team field in 2014. And, like France, they enter nearly every season as a legitimate contender. Expectations aren't just high – they're championship or bust.

Roll Tide Messi

Argentina is Alabama (during the Nick Saban years): Argentina is the gold standard of international soccer, much like Alabama was during the Nick Saban era. La Albiceleste has been the sport’s most dominant force over the past five years, winning the 2021 and 2024 Copa América titles while sandwiching a World Cup trophy in 2022 behind Lionel Messi.

The Argentines refuse to be beaten. They thrive in pressure moments – as has been particularly evident throughout the knockout rounds at this World Cup – and that’s because of the championship mentality that’s deeply ingrained in the program’s culture.

That's what made Alabama a dynasty under Saban. The Crimson Tide didn't just stockpile elite talent – they expected to win every game and often did. Like Argentina, they were the measuring stick by which every other team compared themselves.

Nick Saban was in a class of his own while leading Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The fan bases share similarities, too. They're loud, passionate and unwavering, and love to dance and sing. They’re confident, too, which is a byproduct of their team’s success.

Viva Los Dawgs!

Spain is Georgia: This comparison is more about where the programs are right now than their all-time history. Spain and Georgia are some of the hottest teams in their respective sports. They’re ruthless, relentless and seemingly have an endless pipeline of talent. When a star moves on, another rises from Spain’s academy system or Georgia’s top-ranked recruiting class.

Spain are the reigning European champions and have looked like the best team in the world for a while. They have Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Mikel Oyarzabal, but their defense has been dominant at this World Cup. La Roja have conceded just one goal – in their quarterfinal against Belgium – thanks to a backline anchored by center backs Aymeric Laporte and Pau Cubarsí, with Unai Simon providing steadiness in goal.

Kirby Smart has made Georgia a dominant force. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Georgia won back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022, and Spain is hoping to lift the World Cup trophy after most recently winning the 2024 Euros. The Bulldogs may be more known for their size and physicality, while La Roja overwhelms opponents with technical ability and flair, but both programs have become dominant forces that reload every year.

Three Lions and One Bevo

England is Texas: Both England and Texas enter every season – or every major tournament – thinking this is their time. It’s always "it's coming home" and "we’re back."

And yet, the Three Lions haven’t won a World Cup in 60 years, while the Longhorns haven’t claimed a national title since the 2005 season. There’s so much hope – and rightfully so – but also so much heartbreak and disappointment.

These programs are defined by their rich history, tradition and brands. They dominate headlines whether they’re winning or not, and every loss becomes a national conversation. They have long-time, wide-spread and loyal supporters who are anxious for their team to regain their place at the top. And they have mega stars like Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane for England and Arch Manning at Texas.

Can Arch Manning bring home a title to Austin? (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

However, both teams have shown signs that they might be over the hump. England has reached four World Cup semifinals, including in two of the last three tournaments. Texas has made it to consecutive CFP semifinals, though it missed out last season. Both teams appear poised to change the narrative, with the Three Lions looking like they could defeat Argentina and make it to the World Cup final, and the Longhorns re-establishing themselves as annual championship contenders.