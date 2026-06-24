4 Takeaways From Canada's Group-Stage Finale Loss To Switzerland

Canada threw itself a party at home and Switzerland strolled in to rearrange the furniture. Two goals in the first dozen minutes of the second half settled it.

Switzerland and Canada both advanced to the knockout round as well. But the co-hosts' 2-1 defeat in Vancouver was a reminder that hosting a World Cup gets you a great crowd, not a free pass.

Here are my takeaways from Switzerland's win over Canada:

1. Swiss Banking: The Swiss Take Group B, Canada Cashes In Anyway

Switzerland emerged as the winner of Group B. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Both teams arrived on four points, and both left with what they came for — sort of. Switzerland's win lifts Murat Yakin's side to seven points and first place in Group B, which should buy it the friendlier-looking half of the round of 32 bracket. Canada dropped to second. But here's the part worth celebrating in Vancouver: second place still means advancing.

For a nation that went home pointless and goalless in 1986 and again in 2022, this is uncharted territory — the first time Canada has ever escaped a World Cup group. Losing the group on the final day dents pride, not the standings. Qualification was effectively secured before kickoff, and Canada is happy to take a knockout berth on home soil, however it arrives.

2. No Galáctico, No Hype — And Top Of Group B Anyway

Here's a fun exercise: name a Swiss superstar. Take your time. Switzerland just won Group B without a single player who the casual fan would cross a room to watch.

Captain Granit Xhaka is a 33-year-old metronome rebuilt at Sunderland. Defensive rock Manuel Akanji quietly anchors Inter Milan. Gregor Kobel keeps goals out of the net for Borussia Dortmund, and Breel Embolo leads the line for Rennes. All solid players at the club level, but not one is a household name — and that's precisely why everyone keeps sleeping on them.

Murat Yakin's side is organized, compact, ruthless in transition and lethal from set pieces — the footballing equivalent of the kid who always did the homework and stayed after class for extra help. Switzerland reached the quarterfinals at each of the last two Euros. Overlooked suits the squad just fine. It only means nobody enjoys drawing the team that quietly keeps advancing.

Canada's Luc de Fougerolles passes the ball under pressure from Switzerland's Breel Embolo. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

3. Hot, Cold, And Through: The Jesse Marsch Verdict

Three group games, three completely different versions of Canada. A flat 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina to open, despite being ranked 34 places higher. Then a 6-0 demolition of Qatar that smelled like a breakout. Then this: busy, competitive and ultimately second-best.

That's the Marsch experience in a sentence: high-energy, high-press, gloriously unpredictable, occasionally combustible. What did Wednesday teach us?

That the press can be split by quick, direct play, and that two soft moments after halftime — including a goalkeeper who got a hand to the second goal but only helped it in — will sink you against good teams. But also that this group doesn't fold; Canada outshot Switzerland and pulled one back through substitute Promise David.

The verdict is a genuine knockout side with a wobble in it. Dangerous on a good day, beatable on a bad one.

4. The Kid From Geneva: Johan Manzambi Has Arrived

Remember the name, because Switzerland already has. Johan Manzambi — a 20-year-old box-to-box midfielder from Bundesliga side SC Freiburg — delivered the breakout performance of the Swiss tournament. He set up Rubén Vargas seconds into the second half, then doubled the lead himself with a direct shot that squeezed past Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau.

This was no fluke. The Geneva-born youngster — son of Angolan and Congolese parents — had already come off the bench to score twice against Bosnia and Herzegovina, becoming the youngest Swiss player ever to score a brace at a World Cup. Manzambi has three goals and an assist in his first tournament, at 20, from midfield.

Murat Yakin has spent the group stage learning what Freiburg already knew, and Premier League scouts are circling.