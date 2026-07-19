FIFA Men's World Cup
Spain Wins 2026 FIFA World Cup Over Lionel Messi, Argentina
FIFA Men's World Cup

Spain Wins 2026 FIFA World Cup Over Lionel Messi, Argentina

Updated Jul. 19, 2026 6:07 p.m. ET

Spain has won the 2026 FIFA World Cup over Argentina, knocking off Lionel Messi and the reigning champions and capping off a memorable tournament where La Roja only gave up one goal during its eight-game run.

Ferran Torres scored the game's only goal in added extra time for the victory, rifling a shot into the top of the net past Argentina keeper Emiliano Martínez in the 106th minute of the match. 

Spain's Ferran Torres scores go-ahead goal in extra time vs Argentina | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Spain's Ferran Torres scores go-ahead goal in extra time vs Argentina | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

It's the second men's title for Spain and its first since 2010. Spanish winger Lamine Yamal was only three years old that year and now the 19-year-old Barcelona star can add a World Cup title to his already impressive résumé.

The win likely ends a golden era for Messi and Argentina, in which the 39-year-old icon won the 2022 World Cup and two Copa América titles (2021, 2024). 

(Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images)

With Spain now holding the World Cup trophy along with the 2024 European Championship title, this generation is poised for its own dynastic run similar to when La Roja won three major trophies (one World Cup and two Euros) from 2008-2012. 

While Yamal only scored once throughout the tournament, Luis de la Fuente's side thrived with its approach that didn't overtly rely on a single star. Players like midfielder Rodri, forward Mikel Oyarzabal (who finished with five goals in the tournament) and goalkeeper Unaí Simon (who will likely win the Golden Glove as the best goalkeeper) had masterful performances throughout the tournament. 

Torres became only the fifth substitute to score in a World Cup final — and first since Mario Götze for Germany in 2014, whose goal won the final against Argentina. Torres is also only the second Barcelona player to score in a World Cup final, after Andrés Iniesta, who scored the winner for Spain in extra-time over the Netherlands in 2010.

(Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Spain's World Cup campaign had a rocky start as it had a scoreless group-stage draw with Cape Verde – one of the tournament's surprise sides. Wins over Saudi Arabia (4-0) and Uruguay (1-0) ensured they finished at the top of Group H. In the knockout rounds, Spain beat Austria, 3-0, in the round of 32 before grinding out a 1-0 win over Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in the round of 16. A 2-1 win over Belgium in the quarterfinals set up a blockbuster semifinals clash with France, but Spain dominated that match with a clinical 2-0 win.

In the win over Argentina in Sunday's final at New York New Jersey Stadium, Spain kept Messi and Co. at bay by dominating possession throughout the afternoon. Argentina had only one shot on goal, compared to Spain's 12, and had to play all of added extra time with 10 men after Enzo Fernández was sent off with two yellow cards

Enzo Fernández Sent Off After Second Yellow for Foul on Pau Cubarsí in Stoppage Time | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Enzo Fernández Sent Off After Second Yellow for Foul on Pau Cubarsí in Stoppage Time | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
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