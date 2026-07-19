FIFA Men's World Cup
Enzo Fernández Sent Off As Argentina Goes Down To 10 Men In World Cup Final
FIFA Men's World Cup

Enzo Fernández Sent Off As Argentina Goes Down To 10 Men In World Cup Final

Updated Jul. 19, 2026 6:06 p.m. ET

Enzo Fernández has been sent off in the World Cup final after receiving a second yellow card in stoppage time.

Fernández’s first yellow came for dissent, while his second came for a late challenge as he tried to get to a loose ball. Pau Cubarsí got there first before Fernández recklessly came in and fouled him, leaving the referee with a decision to make.

France legend Zinedine Zidane is the last player to receive a red card in a World Cup final. In total, there have been six red cards given in a World Cup final all time.

Argentina will now have to play the remainder of stoppage time, and potentially extra time as well, with 10 men.

Argentina has played a very physical game and still has not registered a single shot through the first 94 minutes. Now, the defending champion is really up against it, down to 10 men on the biggest stage.

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