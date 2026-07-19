Enzo Fernández Sent Off As Argentina Goes Down To 10 Men In World Cup Final

Enzo Fernández has been sent off in the World Cup final after receiving a second yellow card in stoppage time.

Fernández’s first yellow came for dissent, while his second came for a late challenge as he tried to get to a loose ball. Pau Cubarsí got there first before Fernández recklessly came in and fouled him, leaving the referee with a decision to make.

France legend Zinedine Zidane is the last player to receive a red card in a World Cup final. In total, there have been six red cards given in a World Cup final all time.

Argentina will now have to play the remainder of stoppage time, and potentially extra time as well, with 10 men.

Argentina has played a very physical game and still has not registered a single shot through the first 94 minutes. Now, the defending champion is really up against it, down to 10 men on the biggest stage.