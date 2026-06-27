World Cup Roundup: Austria Advances Thanks To Late Winner; DR Congo Makes History

The group stage at the 2026 World Cup ended with fireworks.

DR Congo delivered a thrilling second-half comeback after a sensational goal put them behind, while Lionel Messi scored – yet again. The final action of the day saw Austria survive with a stoppage-time equalizer to keep its tournament alive.

Here is the best of Match Day 17 at the FIFA World Cup.

BEST OF THE DAY

Moment Of The Day

Austria Survives Thriller Against Algeria

Most days, DR Congo's comeback win over Uzbekistan would be in this spot. The last time DR Congo was in the World Cup, it was known as Zaire back in 1974. In that appearance, which was the country's only one ever, it did not score a goal. Now, 52 years later, it's onto the knockout stage.

Instead, Austria conceded a goal in the 93rd minute that meant it was headed out of the tournament. Then, Michael Gregoritsch got on the end of a cross and headed the ball back toward the center of the box. Sasa Kalajdzic was there to head home and save Austria's World Cup dreams.

Goal Of The Day

Uzbekistan led for 58 minutes of game time through a wonderful goal, the likes of which we have not seen at the World Cup yet.

Shomurodov was played in down the left wing, just inside the 18-yard box. He saw DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi-Nzau off his line and delivered a sensational chip toward the far post that gave Uzbekistan the lead. It was a shocking goal that Uzbekistan could not make count, ultimately.

Assist Of The Day

Bellingham picked England up in the second half by himself. First, he scored the winning goal to open the scoring. Then, he helped Harry Kane make history.

The Real Madrid star played a wonderful cross into the box that Kane headed home. Kane's 11th World Cup goal made him England's all-time leading goalscorer at the tournament, passing Gary Lineker.

Save Of The Day

Diogo Costa preserved a draw for Portugal on a couple of occasions.

Costa got down to make a big save early in the first half when Colombia was in control of the game. Striker Jhon Córdoba had a good effort saved by Costa's right hand. It was one of six saves that Costa made.

Portugal's Diogo Costa gets down to make CRUCIAL save against Colombia to keep game scoreless | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Then, late in the game, a cross came in from the left wing and Costa came out and blocked what may have been a tap-in finish at the far post. It was a brave bit of goalkeeping in what was an exciting 0-0 game.

Panama vs. England

England won Group L. The Three Lions have reached a third straight knockout stage and have gotten this far in seven of their last eight tournaments.

Harry Kane became England's all-time leading goalscorer at the World Cup, passing Gary Lineker. That was his 11th World Cup goal.

England is now 4W-3D-1L all-time at the World Cup vs CONCACAF opponents.

Panama has lost all six of its World Cup games, becoming the fourth team ever to lose its first six World Cup games.

Panama vs England Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Croatia vs. Ghana

Croatia has been defeated in just two of its 15 matches across the previous two World Cups, with both of those losses coming against the eventual champions (France in the 2018 final and Argentina in the 2022 semifinals).

Ivan Perišić made his 20th appearance for Croatia at the World Cup, all of which have come as starts. The only outfielders to make more appearances with all of them coming as starts are Paolo Maldini (23), Diego Maradona (21) and Uwe Seeler (21).

Aged 40 years and 291 days old today, Luka Modrić became the oldest player to provide an assist at the World Cup on record (since 1966).

Petar Sučić’s opening goal for Croatia was the 28th goal from outside the box at the 2026 World Cup. It's the most in one World Cup since 1994 (30).

Croatia vs Ghana Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Colombia vs. Portugal

Colombia wins the group and will play Ghana on July 3 in Kansas City.

Cristiano Ronaldo played his 25th World Cup match, tied with Lothar Matthäus for the second-most of any player, trailing only Lionel Messi (28).

Ronaldo has been offside 23 times in his World Cup career, the second-most of any player in the 21st century. The only player he trails is former Dutch striker Robin van Persie with 25.

Colombia is now unbeaten in six straight World Cup games (4W-2D-0L), the longest unbeaten run in team history.

Colombia vs Portugal Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan

DR Congo has advanced and will play England in Atlanta on July 1.

DR Congo makes its first knockout stage appearance at the World Cup in just its second appearance (its first came in 1974).

Eight African teams have advanced, a new World Cup record for most African teams to make the knockout stage of a World Cup— and Algeria can make it nine.

Yoane Wissa became the fourth African player in history to score three goals during a single group stage of the World Cup, and the third at this tournament. Papa Bouba Diop did it for Senegal in 2002, Ismael Saibari for Morocco and Ismaïla Sarr for Senegal this year.

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Jordan vs. Argentina

Messi is up to 19 career World Cup goals, extending his record for the most by any man or woman in World Cup history.

At 21 years and 292 days, Nico Paz is the second-youngest player to start for Argentina in the 21st century in the World Cup, only behind Messi in 2006 (18 years and 362 days).

Giovani Lo Celso joins Messi (2014) as the only Argentine players to score directly from a free kick in a World Cup match in the 21st century.

Before Lautaro Martinez, who scored his first goal at this World Cup on Saturday night, the last player other than Lionel Messi to have scored a penalty for Argentina in the World Cup was Gabriel Batistuta in 1998 against England.

Jordan vs Argentina Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Algeria vs. Austria

Austria finishes as group runner-up and will play Spain on July 2 in Los Angeles.

Algeria finishes third in the group and will play Switzerland on July 2 in Vancouver.

Austria advances past the group stage of the World Cup for the first time since 1982 (going out in the second group stage) and reaches the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since finishing third in 1954.

This is Algeria's second time advancing to the knockout stage in five World Cup appearances.

Riyad Mahrez recorded a brace, the first goals of his World Cup career. He is now one of five Algerian players to record three or more goal contributions (two goals, one assist).