England is set to take on Norway at Miami Stadium on Saturday, July 11, in a quarterfinal matchup, as both teams look to seal a spot in the final four at the 2026 World Cup.

England is coming off a satisfying victory over Mexico at Mexico City Stadium, a game played under difficult circumstances against the host nation, at altitude and in a hostile atmosphere. Still, England came up with one of the more inspired performances in its national team history, getting past Mexico, 3-2, in the round of 16.

England also had to come from behind late in the round of 32 against DR Congo, where a brace from Harry Kane in the 75th and 86th minutes saved England from a shocking upset.

For Norway, a late winner from Erling Haaland got the team past a strong Ivory Coast squad in the round of 32, before it took on Brazil in the round of 16. A brace from Haaland allowed Norway to stun Brazil and reach the final eight.

Who Are The Referees For England vs. Norway?

French referee Clément Turpin will be the head official between Norway and England in Miami. The highly experienced UEFA referee has officiated many high-level games on both the club and international scene, including the 2022 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

He has also officiated multiple French domestic finals, a Europa League final, European Championship matches, World Cup qualification playoffs and many more high-stakes matches.

(Photo by Hakan Akgun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

This is Turpin’s third World Cup and his fourth assignment of this tournament. He has already officiated England-Croatia, Paraguay-Australia and Colombia-Ghana, which was a round of 32 match.

This will be the highest-level match Turpin has officiated at the World Cup level. He previously handled a round of 16 match in 2022 between Brazil and South Korea, but he has never officiated a later round at the World Cup until this quarterfinal matchup.

His fellow countrymen Nicolas Danos and Benjamin Pagès will be his assistants, while Spain’s Alejandro Hernández Hernández will be the fourth official.

Referee: Clément Turpin (France)

Assistant Referee 1: Nicolas Danos (France)

Assistant Referee 2: Benjamin Pagès (France)

Fourth Official: Alejandro Hernández Hernández (Spain)