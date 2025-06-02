World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Schedule, scores, dates, times, standings
The road to the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup is intensifying as teams across the globe vie for a spot in the expanded 48-team tournament set to kick off on June 11, 2026, in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. With the qualification process well underway, several nations have already secured their places, while others continue to battle through rigorous qualifying matches. Keep reading for an overview of the current state of World Cup qualifiers - all times Eastern.
AFC
The Asian qualifiers are in the third round, with teams competing for eight direct spots and one intercontinental playoff berth. View the full AFC standings.
Qualified Teams
Upcoming Matches
Thursday, June 5
- Australia vs. Japan - 7:10 a.m.
- Indonesia vs. China PR - 9:45 a.m.
- UAE vs. Uzbekistan - 12 p.m.
- Oman vs. Jordan - 12 p.m.
- Bahrain vs. Saudi Arabia - 12 p.m.
- Qatar vs. Iran - 2:15 p.m.
- Korea DPR vs. Kyrgyzstan - 2:15 p.m.
- Iraq vs. South Korea - 2:15 p.m.
- Kuwait vs. Palestine - 2:15 p.m.
Tuesday, June 10
- Japan vs. Indonesia – 6:35 a.m.
- China PR vs. Bahrain – 7:00 a.m.
- South Korea vs. Kuwait – 7:00 a.m.
- Kyrgyzstan vs. UAE – 9:45 a.m.
- Uzbekistan vs. Qatar – 9:45 a.m.
- Iran vs. Korea DPR – 12:00 p.m.
- Jordan vs. Iraq – 2:15 p.m.
- Palestine vs. Oman – 2:15 p.m.
- Saudi Arabia vs. Australia – 2:15 p.m.
CAF
Africa's qualification process involves nine groups, with the group winners qualifying directly and the four best runners-up entering playoffs for a chance at an intercontinental playoff spot. View the full CAF standings.
CONCACAF
With the United States, Mexico, and Canada automatically qualifying as hosts, other CONCACAF nations are competing for the remaining spots through group stages and playoffs. View the full CONCACAF standings.
Qualified Teams
Upcoming Matches
Wednesday, June 4
- Dominica vs. British Virgin Island - 3 p.m.
- Barbados vs. Aruba - 5 p.m.
- Montserrat vs. Belize - 5 p.m.
- Bermuda vs. Cayman Islands - 7 p.m.
- Grenada vs. Bahamas - 7 p.m.
- St Vincent vs. Anguilla - 7 p.m.
Friday, June 6
- Suriname vs. Puerto Rico - 6 p.m. (FOX Deportes)
- Trinidad vs. Saint Kitts And Nevis - 7:30 p.m.
- Curaçao vs. St Lucia - 7:30 p.m.
- Nicaragua vs. Guyana - 10 p.m.
- Guatemala vs. Dominican Rep - 10 p.m. (FOX Deportes)
Saturday, June 7
- Anguilla vs. El Salvador - 2 p.m.
- Cayman Islands vs. Honduras - 3 p.m.
- British Virgin Is. vs. Jamaica - 3 p.m.
- Aruba vs Haiti - 5 p.m.
- Bahamas vs. Costa Rica - 7 p.m.
- Belize vs. Panama - 9 p.m.
Tuesday, June 10
- Saint Kitts and Nevis vs. Grenada - 3 p.m.
- Cuba vs. Bermuda - 4 p.m.
- St Lucia vs. Barbados - 6 p.m.
- Haiti vs. Curaçao - 6 p.m.
- Dominican Rep vs. Dominica - 7 p.m.
- Jamaica vs. Guatemala - 7 p.m.
- Guyana vs. Montserrat - 8 p.m.
- Panama vs. Nicaragua - 8 p.m.
- Costa Rica vs. Trinidad - 9 p.m.
- Puerto Rico vs. St Vincent - 9 p.m.
- El Salvador vs. Suriname - 9 p.m.
- Honduras vs. Antigua - 10 p.m.
CONMEBOL
The South American qualifiers are as competitive as ever, with traditional powerhouses and emerging teams striving for one of the six direct spots and one intercontinental playoff berth allocated to the region. View the full CONMEBOL standings.
Qualified Teams
Upcoming Matches
Thursday, June 5
Friday, June 6
Tuesday, June 10
- Bolivia vs. Chile - 4 p.m.
- Uruguay vs. Venezuela - 7 p.m.
- Argentina vs. Colombia - 8 p.m.
- Brazil vs. Paraguay - 8:45 p.m.
- Peru vs. Ecuador - 9:30 p.m.
UEFA
Europe has 16 spots for the 2026 World Cup, with qualification structured through 12 groups. The group winners will qualify directly, while the best runners-up will enter playoffs. View the full UEFA standings.
Upcoming Matches
Friday, June 6
- Estonia vs. Israel – 2:45 p.m.
- Norway vs. Italy – 2:45 p.m. (FOX Soccer Plus)
- Macedonia vs. Belgium – 2:45 p.m.
- Wales vs. Liechtenstein – 2:45 p.m.
- Czechia vs. Montenegro – 2:45 p.m.
- Gibraltar vs. Croatia – 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, June 7
- Bosnia vs. San Marino – 9:00 a.m. (FS2)
- Malta vs. Lithuania – 12:00 p.m. (FOX Soccer Plus)
- Andorra vs. England – 12:00 p.m. (FS2)
- Albania vs. Serbia – 2:45 p.m. (FOX Soccer Plus)
- Austria vs. Romania – 2:45 p.m. (FS2)
- Finland vs. Netherlands – 2:45 p.m.
Monday, June 9
- Kazakhstan vs. Macedonia – 10:00 a.m. (FOX Soccer Plus)
- Estonia vs. Norway – 2:45 p.m. (FOX Soccer Plus)
- Italy vs. Moldova – 2:45 p.m. (FS2)
Tuesday, June 10
- Romania vs. Cyprus – 2:45 p.m.
- San Marino vs. Austria – 2:45 p.m.
- Latvia vs. Albania – 2:45 p.m.
- Serbia vs. Andorra – 2:45 p.m. (FOX Soccer Plus)
OFC
For the first time, the Oceania region has a guaranteed spot in the World Cup. View the OFC qualifying standings.
Qualified Teams
2026 FIFA World Cup Teams
The following teams have secured their spots in the 2026 FIFA World Cup:
Hosts
For more, visit this updated list.
How many teams will qualify for the 2026 World Cup?
For the first time ever, 48 teams will qualify for the 2026 World Cup. The previous total was 32 teams.
How can I watch the World Cup?
Matches will be broadcast on FOX, FS1, FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.
When is the final 2026 FIFA World Cup draw?
The final draw will take place in December 2025 at a location to be determined in the United States.