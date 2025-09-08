FIFA Men's World Cup World Cup Qaulifying: Italy Avoid Setback In Nine-Goal Thriller vs. Israel Published Sep. 8, 2025 5:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Sandro Tonali scored a stoppage-time winner as Italy won a chaotic nine-goal thriller against Israel 5-4 and dodged another big setback in its bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup on Monday.

A 3-0 loss to Norway in June left Italy's qualification campaign in trouble. More difficulties were in store when Israel twice took the lead in a game held in neutral Hungary.

Moise Kean found space among the Israeli defense to score each side of halftime, leveling the score on both occasions. Matteo Politano finally gave Italy the lead in the 59th minute off a backheeled flick assist from Mateo Retegui, and Giacomo Raspadori scored a fourth.

The game seemed over, but Israel scored twice in two minutes to level the score at 4-4, Dor Peretz scoring his second of the game.

Tonali then hit a speculative curling shot in the first minute of stoppage time which seemed unthreatening but found its way through a crowd of players and into the net.

Italian errors were a major topic, with two own goals and some glaring mistakes from new Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The game was played less than a month after the Italian Soccer Coaches’ Association said it wrote a formal letter calling for Israel to be suspended over the war in Gaza. Some in the largely empty stadium seemed to whistle during the Israeli anthem.

Israel’s players wore black armbands for the game after Palestinian attackers opened fire at a bus stop in Jerusalem on Monday. Six people were killed and another 12 were wounded in the attack, according to Israeli officials.

Italy moves ahead of Israel for second place in Europe Group I. Norway stayed top with four wins from its four games and faces last-placed Moldova on Tuesday.

Sweden in trouble

Sweden's qualifying bid is already struggling after a 2-0 loss to Kosovo left the Swedes with one point from their first two games. Kosovo scored both goals on lightning-fast counterattacks which began in its own penalty area.

Switzerland stayed top of Group B after beating Slovenia 3-0 with two of its goals coming from headers at corners.

Denmark and Scotland win

Denmark and Scotland were level on four points at the top of Group C after the Danes beat Greece 3-0 and Scotland won against Belarus 2-0.

Croatia cruises

Croatia eased past Montenegro 4-0 to top Group L after Montenegro's Andrija Bulatovic was sent off for two bookings in the space of eight minutes before halftime.

Croatia was level on points with the second-placed Czech Republic but has played one less game. The Faroe Islands beat Gibraltar 1-0.

