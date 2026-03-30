Six World Cup Spots Left! Italy, Poland, Jamaica Among Teams Who Can Qualify

This summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the largest in the history of the tournament. We'll have 48 teams in what should be an epic edition of the best sporting event on the planet.

This World Cup will be hosted across three countries – the United States, Mexico and Canada. And elite squads like Brazil, Spain, France and England will be here. Not to mention Argentina (led by Lionel Messi) and Portugal (headlined by Cristiano Ronaldo).

[WHEN AND WHERE: Full Schedule for 2026 FIFA World Cup]

But before we get to all that, we have some details to finalize on Tuesday. In Europe, eight teams will be playing for four tournament spots. Later in the day, four teams from different parts of the globe will be playing for two spots.

Twelve teams. Six World Cup spots left to fill out the bracket. We're in for a soccer smorgasbord on Tuesday. Here's what to expect:

JUMP TO: Kosovo-Türkiye | Bosnia & Herzegovina-Italy | Sweden-Poland | Czechia-Denmark | Bolivia-Iraq | DR Congo-Jamaica

UEFA Playoff Path: Kosovo vs. Türkiye

Fans of the U.S. men's national team will want to keep tabs on this game as the winner will join the USA in Group D, alongside Australia and Paraguay.



This Turkish side is legit and aiming to get back to the World Cup for the first time since its memorable 2002 run when it finished in third place. Having finished second in its qualifying group to Spain, we can expect Türkiye to be a big challenge (especially against the USA) should it reach the tournament.



Team captain Hakan Calhanoglu is the engine on the pitch for Türkiye, with the Inter Milan star providing the tempo and creativity in the midfield. The squad has two young playmakers up top in Real Madrid's Arda Guler and Juventus' Kenan Yıldız.

Kosovo aims to keep its underdog run alive by reaching the World Cup for the first time — a potentially ‌momentous sporting turnaround for a country that had become independent in 2008.

UEFA Playoff: Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Italy

The winner of this game joins Qatar, Switzerland and tournament co-hosts Canada in Group A at the World Cup.

Italy is looking to finally return to the big stage since 2014, an inexplicable drought for a team that has won the World Cup four times in its illustrious history. Should the Azzurri take down their Bosnian opponents, expect a team to be among the most talented at the tournament this summer. Inter Milan winger Federio Dimarco has been a consistent force for Serie A leaders this season with six goals and 15 assists, while Juventus star striker Moise Kean has delivered numerous big moments for club and country.

Edin Dzeko, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s 40-year-old talisman forward, is a familiar face for several of Italy's stars. Dzeko has been a club teammate of all three of Italy’s starting defenders. Dzeko played at Roma with Gianluca Mancini and Riccardo Calafiori (now at Arsenal) from 2015-21. Dzeko teamed with Alessandro Bastoni on the Inter Milan squad that reached the 2023 Champions League final.

UEFA Playoff: Sweden vs. Poland

The winner of this intriguing match in Stockholm joins Group F alongside the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia.

Sweden had a dismal qualifying campaign but have found better direction under former Chelsea coach Graham Potter. Despite missing star Liverpool striker Alexander Isak with an injury, the Swedes have plenty of attacking options. In the 3-1 playoff semifinal win over Ukraine last Thursday, Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres netted all three goals.

Poland has some veteran depth headlined by Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski. The 37-year-old is hoping to cap off a stellar international career with a third straight World Cup appearance. Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski is also a key man for the Polish squad.

UEFA Playoff: Czechia vs. Denmark

The winner of this match will join Group B alongside South Korea, South Africa and co-hosts Mexico.

Denmark is targeting qualification for its third consecutive World Cup, while Czechia hasn’t qualified for this tournament since 2006. Czechia had to reach this stage by overcoming a two-goal deficit to Ireland on Thursday and then winning in a penalty shootout.

Denmark has more individual talent on its roster – including captain Christian Eriksen (now at Wolfsburg), Napoli striker Rasmus Højlund and Arsenal defender Christian Norgaard. If they can get past a Czech squad that has a capable striker in Patrik Schick, the Danes will make an already tough Group A even more so.

Intercontinental Playoff: Iraq vs. Bolivia

The winner of this match (taking place in Monterrey, Mexico) will join France, Senegal and Norway in Group I at the World Cup.

Iraq is looking to return to the World Cup for the first time in 40 years and has played a competitive game since December. That should work in favor of a Bolivian squad that took down Suriname in Thursday's semifinal match. The South American squad has only been to the World Cup once.

Intercontinental Playoff: Congo DR vs. Jamaica



This game (taking place in Guadalajara, Mexico) will join Portugal, Uzbekistan, and Colombia in Group K at the World Cup.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is one of Africa's deepest squads and has some impressive players with deep résumés in top European leagues, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham United), Yoane Wissa (Newcastle United) and captain Chancel Mbemba (Lille).

But don't count out a Jamaican team that also has plenty of European-based talent – including Wrexham star Bailey Cadamarteri and Aston Villa midfielder Leon Bailey.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports apps.