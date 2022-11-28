World Cup Now: 'No Neymar, no problem' for Brazil
Brazil is through to the knockout stage after beating Switzerland 1-0 Monday at Stadium 974. What's more impressive is that Brazil did it without its star man, Neymar, due to injury. Is that sustainable?
Former United States men's national team players DaMarcus Beasley, Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan discuss on "World Cup Now."
Beasley: No Neymar, no problem
For them to put on this type of performance, it was eye-opening for myself and for the fans, I think, as well. They put so much on Neymar to create some individual brilliant plays or something like that, so for them to have this type of performance — gut out a win and plat the way they usually play — it was a great performance. They've shown they can play — and win — without Neymar.
Conrad: Brazil is the master of the group stage
This is the 11th time they've won the group at the World Cup. The last time they didn't do it was 1982. For 40 years, they've just cruised at the top of the group and I think that speaks to the quality and consistency of the players they produce every four years. That's remarkable. It doesn't matter what the names are on the shirt; whenever they play for the badge, they have a lot of pride and have had a lot of success. That's why they've won more World Cups than anyone else.
Kljestan: Brazil always finds a way
They stuck to the gameplan. They didn't have Neymar and I think that puts a sense of belief into the group. They don't know when Neymar is coming back so the rest of the players on the field can also think, "Well, we didn't have Neymar, we played the toughest team in our group and we still got the victory."
I think they should have a lot of belief in themselves going forward in the tournament. When Neymar comes back, hopefully, he's a big add to the group. Either way, they're a strong group, and they're looking like the favorites.
Read more from the World Cup:
- World Cup 2022 highlights: Casemiro, Brazil top Switzerland, 1-0
- Neymar's ankle injury: Recovering time, implications for Brazil
- World Cup highlights: Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 after wild second half
- World Cup highlights: Cameroon rallies to tie Serbia 3-3
- World Cup Now: How Cameroon came back vs. Serbia
- Landon Donovan's four-step guide to becoming a World Cup hero
- For the USMNT, the knockout round has arrived early
- ‘We’re coming out aggressive': USA knows only scoring will get job done vs. Iran
- U.S. squad prepares for gamesmanship from Iran in must-win match
- When it comes to World Cup goals, USA senses dam is about to break
- ‘We win or we are out’: Young USA team knows history on line vs. Iran
- World Cup Group Scenarios: What does each team need to advance?
- How does USA advance at World Cup? We track all Group B scenarios
- USMNT shows its quality, but it won't matter without results
- World Cup Daily: USA controls its fate after draw vs. England
- Clint Dempsey advised Christian Pulisic on how to get through tough times
- How to watch every game of the 2022 World Cup
- 101 most memorable World Cup moments
- Stu Holden's top 50 players at the World Cup
Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.