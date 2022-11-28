FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup Now: 'No Neymar, no problem' for Brazil 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Brazil is through to the knockout stage after beating Switzerland 1-0 Monday at Stadium 974. What's more impressive is that Brazil did it without its star man, Neymar, due to injury. Is that sustainable?

Former United States men's national team players DaMarcus Beasley, Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan discuss on "World Cup Now."

Beasley: No Neymar, no problem

For them to put on this type of performance, it was eye-opening for myself and for the fans, I think, as well. They put so much on Neymar to create some individual brilliant plays or something like that, so for them to have this type of performance — gut out a win and plat the way they usually play — it was a great performance. They've shown they can play — and win — without Neymar.

Conrad: Brazil is the master of the group stage

This is the 11th time they've won the group at the World Cup. The last time they didn't do it was 1982. For 40 years, they've just cruised at the top of the group and I think that speaks to the quality and consistency of the players they produce every four years. That's remarkable. It doesn't matter what the names are on the shirt; whenever they play for the badge, they have a lot of pride and have had a lot of success. That's why they've won more World Cups than anyone else.

Kljestan: Brazil always finds a way

They stuck to the gameplan. They didn't have Neymar and I think that puts a sense of belief into the group. They don't know when Neymar is coming back so the rest of the players on the field can also think, "Well, we didn't have Neymar, we played the toughest team in our group and we still got the victory."

I think they should have a lot of belief in themselves going forward in the tournament. When Neymar comes back, hopefully, he's a big add to the group. Either way, they're a strong group, and they're looking like the favorites.

