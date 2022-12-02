FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup Now: Can Switzerland go on a Cinderella run? 42 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to a close Friday, as Switzerland defeated Serbia, 3-2, to advance to the Round of 16 for the third consecutive tournament.

Switzerland started off hot, opening the scoring in the 19th minute, but Serbia was quick to respond with two first-half goals to take the lead, 2-1. In the 44th minute, Breel Embolo found the back of the net to tie the game, 2-2. Then, early in the second half, Remo Freuler scored to give Switzerland the 3-2 victory.

On the latest "World Cup Now," former USMNT players Jimmy Conrad, DaMarcus Beasley and Sacha Kljestan shared which teams they think will go on a magical run and which teams are a lock to advance past the Round of 16.

Conrad: In my bracket, I've got the United States beating the Netherlands, Morocco beating Spain, Portugal ultimately getting into the semifinals and France beating England.

Beasley: I'm picking Morocco to make an unexpected run, and Argentina is a lock for me to advance out of the Round of 16. I also do have Switzerland over Portugal — that's my big upset.

Kljestan: If I had to pick a team to win as an underdog in the Round of 16, I'm picking Japan to beat Croatia, and — despite the loss — I think Brazil over South Korea is a lock.

