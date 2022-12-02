FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup Now: Can Switzerland go on a Cinderella run?
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Now: Can Switzerland go on a Cinderella run?

42 mins ago

The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to a close Friday, as Switzerland defeated Serbia, 3-2, to advance to the Round of 16 for the third consecutive tournament.

Switzerland started off hot, opening the scoring in the 19th minute, but Serbia was quick to respond with two first-half goals to take the lead, 2-1. In the 44th minute, Breel Embolo found the back of the net to tie the game, 2-2. Then, early in the second half, Remo Freuler scored to give Switzerland the 3-2 victory.

On the latest "World Cup Now," former USMNT players Jimmy Conrad, DaMarcus Beasley and Sacha Kljestan shared which teams they think will go on a magical run and which teams are a lock to advance past the Round of 16.

Serbia vs. Switzerland Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Serbia vs. Switzerland Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Conrad: In my bracket, I've got the United States beating the Netherlands, Morocco beating Spain, Portugal ultimately getting into the semifinals and France beating England.

Beasley: I'm picking Morocco to make an unexpected run, and Argentina is a lock for me to advance out of the Round of 16. I also do have Switzerland over Portugal — that's my big upset.

Kljestan: If I had to pick a team to win as an underdog in the Round of 16, I'm picking Japan to beat Croatia, and — despite the loss — I think Brazil over South Korea is a lock.

Read more from the World Cup:

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win in Qatar
United Soccer League

World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win in Qatar

7 mins ago
World Cup Now: Where does Brazil stand after Cameroon loss?
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Now: Where does Brazil stand after Cameroon loss?

12 mins ago
World Cup Roundtable: Who was the biggest disappointment of the group stage?
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Roundtable: Who was the biggest disappointment of the group stage?

19 mins ago
World Cup Group Scenarios: Which teams advanced to Round of 16?
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Group Scenarios: Which teams advanced to Round of 16?

38 mins ago
Dutch-born Sergiño Dest key for USMNT against Netherlands
FIFA World Cup 2022

Dutch-born Sergiño Dest key for USMNT against Netherlands

47 mins ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes