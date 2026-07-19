Our 5 Favorite 2026 World Cup Moments, From Argentina Comebacks To USA Chemistry

Norway taking down Brazil, England knocking Mexico out, Lionel Messi's continued excellence, Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha's meteoric rise, an incredible Golden Boot race and star-studded semifinals — the 2026 World Cup delivered some incredible moments, and it's hard to pick a favorite.

There were so many thrilling and outrageous matches and tons of fun off the pitch, and FOX Sports ranked the 50 best moments.

But we want to weigh in too. We've covered the largest World Cup in history from so many angles, but these are our favorite moments from the tournament. And we're sure we won't be forgetting about these any time soon.

Under normal circumstances, the game would’ve been over. England was hanging on for dear life at that point, sure. But the Three Lions were still leading 1-0. They were still five minutes of regular time away from the World Cup final — their first in 60 years. Most opponents just aren’t coming back from that. But Argentina isn’t normal. Lionel Messi definitely isn’t. So with Messi & Co. knocking on the door, what happened next felt almost pre-ordained.

First, Messi set up Enzo Fernández’s equalizer. Then the 39-year-old GOAT found Lauturo Martinez at the back post for La Albiceleste’s stoppage-time winner. Sitting in the Atlanta Stadium press box behind England’s goal, I had the perfect view of both goals. And I still can’t believe what I saw. — Doug McIntyre

USA Having Fun While It Lasted

Going with the U.S. men here, which might be controversial. Of course, the expectation was for this team to get past the round of 16 and into the quarterfinal, and their match against Belgium was a dud compared to their previous games. It was challenging for the group to mentally get past the red card debacle.

But taking a step back, I don’t remember a time covering the Americans where they all seemed so loose. It was clear every day in training that the guys were having a blast together, and that was reflected in their performance through four games. Even Christian Pulisic, who is a little more reserved with his emotions, seemed happy and was smiling a lot. USA fans really came together behind this team and the stadiums were rocking in LA, Seattle and Santa Clara. It was fun covering their run. — Laken Litman

Erling Haaland ending Brazil’s World Cup has to be at the top. Norway’s round of 16 win was the result that made me sit back in my chair. This was the country’s first World Cup in 28 years, facing a Brazil side that Carlo Ancelotti was hired specifically to fix, and for most of the afternoon, the Seleçao had the better chances. Then Haaland rose for a header, and a few minutes later hammered a left-footed shot from outside the box that no keeper alive was stopping.

Two touches, two goals, seven for the tournament. Norway had never reached a World Cup quarterfinal. Brazil hadn’t gone out that early since 1990. The sport’s most decorated nation, undone by a country of just more than 5 million people and one unstoppable striker. Those are the underdog stories that entire fan bases rally around.

Oh, and Haaland has also won social media during his time here in North America. His star has never been bigger. — Matteo Bonetti

For me, I will go with Jude Bellingham’s World Cup. He entered it with many critics, notably many were from the British media, which is not that surprising as I have known this trend all my life and career. But in the end, this young man once again proved just how special he is and helped the Three Lions earn a third-place finish, which is their best record since 1966 and the highest World Cup placement on foreign soil.

Don't forget: He became the highest midfield goalscorer in single tournament history, as well as the top English male scorer in one tournament. Only Perú’s Teófilo Nene Cubillas has more midfield World Cup goals than Bellingham. Oh, and his solo effort against France? A piece of art. — Luis Miguel Echegaray

The end of Cape Verde’s 0-0 draw with Spain was incredible and with what we know now, it is even more impressive. The tiny archipelago nation off the coast of Africa has a population of about 500,000 and has very little history in the game. In one of the viral stories surrounding that team, left back Roberto "Pico" Lopes was recruited when the national team head coach discovered him through Linkedin.

But the performance of 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha and the images of him after that game will stick with many people for a long time. Spain won seven of its eight games at this World Cup. It won all seven of its games at Euro 2024. The only blemish on Spain’s record in its 15 games across its last two major tournaments came at the hands of Cape Verde. There was a lot of debate before this tournament about whether a 48-team World Cup was going to work. Cape Verde helped make a strong case to support the expanded tournament. — Brian Sciaretta