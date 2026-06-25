4 Takeaways From Ivory Coast's Win Over Curaçao In Group E Finale

For the first time ever, Ivory Coast has qualified for the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup.

Ivory Coast sealed its progression with a straightforward win over Curaçao on Thursday in Philadelphia. Nicolas Pépé scored once in each half, including one in the seventh minute that put the African nation in control from the start.

Here are our takeaways:

1. Ivory Coast Will Be A Tough Out …

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Ivory Coast got a late winner to earn three points against Ecuador in its opening match, and it was moments away from a draw against Germany. It's clear Les Éléphants have a competitive squad, highlighted by Yan Diomandé in attack and veteran Franck Kessié in midfield.

The team took care of business against Curaçao, clearly creating the better scoring chances and dominating possession. It even had a respectable 40% of the ball against Germany, despite scoring the first goal in the 30th minute and playing on the back foot for most of the game.

This squad is full of players from top clubs in Europe. Striker Ange-Yoan Bonny is at Inter Milan, winger Amad Diallo at Manchester United, while midfielder Ibrahim Sangaré is also a regular in the Premier League for Nottingham Forrest.

Ivory Coast will not be intimidated by any opponent, a sentiment that will come in handy in its next game.

2. … So Watch Out Norway (Or France)

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The Ivory Coast's prize for finishing second in Group E might not be seen as a positive one by many. Les Éléphants will be drawn against the second-place team in Group I, which will be either France or Norway.

Both teams are on six points entering their Friday catchup, but the French have a superior goal difference. That means Norway has to beat France to win Group I.

Regardless of which team Ivory Coast will face, it will be an underdog to advance. France has some of the best players in the tournament, while Erling Haaland powers a Norway attack that is one of the best in the tournament.

3. Diomandé's Price Tag Keeps Going Up

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The 19-year-old winger, who currently plays his club soccer at RB Leipzig in Germany, has been a hot topic this summer, with Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool rumored to be very interested in his services. He has shown why with three impressive performances in the group stage for Ivory Coast.

Diomandé provided the assist for Pépé's opening goal on Thursday, getting possession after a mistake from Curaçao in its own 18-yard box and putting it on a plate for Pépé.

Having a player like Diomandé, who can create a chance out of nothing, will be huge moving forward for Ivory Coast. Chances may be at a premium for Les Éléphants in the knockout stages, but Diomandé is capable of making sure their quality looks at goal.

4. Curaçao's Presence Won't Be Forgotten

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This World Cup has featured some of the smallest nations ever to compete in the tournament, which makes sense given the expansion to 48 teams.

No country is smaller than Curaçao, which has a population of 158,000 people. Only one player in the squad was born there (Tahith Chong), while the other 22 were born in the Netherlands with ancestry from the country.

Of course, the tournament started with a 7-1 thumping against Germany, but Curaçao followed that up with an impressive defensive effort to hold Ecuador to a 0-0 draw.

Cape Verde has captivated the tournament with two draws to open the tournament, while DR Congo held Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal scoreless. While there have been some lopsided scorelines in the tournament, it's encouraging to see some of these teams get their shot on the biggest stage — and occasionally look like they belong.