Italy Legend Giorgio Chiellini Pleads for Azzurri to Beat Bosnia and Herzegovina

Italy soccer icon Giorgio Chiellini is desperate to see his home nation make its way back to the World Cup for the first time since 2014, so much so that he's imploring some Americans to root for the Azzurri.

Ahead of Italy's World Cup playoffs match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Chiellini sent a message to the FOX Soccer crew.

"Ciao Rob, ciao Stu, ciao Alexi. Please cheer for Italy tonight. I need to come to the U.S. this summer and watch the World Cup. Ciao amici," Chiellini said.

Italy faced the possibility of missing the World Cup for the third straight tournament entering Tuesday's match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. A loss would mean that the four-time World Cup-champion nation wouldn't be able to play in the 2026 tournament, needing a victory in order to advance.

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The Azzurri were able to get out to a 1-0 lead in Tuesday's match at halftime. However, defender Alessandro Bastoni was sent off in the 41st minute as he received a red card for a hard slide tackle on Bosnia and Herzegovina's Amar Memic.

Ultimately, Bosnia scored in the 72nd minute and went on to win in a penalty shootout. It will play in Group B at the 2026 World Cup, joining Canada, Qatar and Switzerland. Italy is the only former World Cup winner that has missed three consecutive tournaments this century.