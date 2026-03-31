FIFA Men's World Cup
Italy Legend Giorgio Chiellini Pleads for Azzurri to Beat Bosnia and Herzegovina
FIFA Men's World Cup

Italy Legend Giorgio Chiellini Pleads for Azzurri to Beat Bosnia and Herzegovina

Updated Mar. 31, 2026 6:06 p.m. ET

Italy soccer icon Giorgio Chiellini is desperate to see his home nation make its way back to the World Cup for the first time since 2014, so much so that he's imploring some Americans to root for the Azzurri.

Ahead of Italy's World Cup playoffs match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Chiellini sent a message to the FOX Soccer crew. 

"Ciao Rob, ciao Stu, ciao Alexi. Please cheer for Italy tonight. I need to come to the U.S. this summer and watch the World Cup. Ciao amici," Chiellini said. 

Italy faced the possibility of missing the World Cup for the third straight tournament entering Tuesday's match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. A loss would mean that the four-time World Cup-champion nation wouldn't be able to play in the 2026 tournament, needing a victory in order to advance. 

[WORLD CUP: UEFA World Cup Playoffs Scores, Live Updates]

The Azzurri were able to get out to a 1-0 lead in Tuesday's match at halftime. However, defender Alessandro Bastoni was sent off in the 41st minute as he received a red card for a hard slide tackle on Bosnia and Herzegovina's Amar Memic

Ultimately, Bosnia scored in the 72nd minute and went on to win in a penalty shootout. It will play in Group B at the 2026 World Cup, joining Canada, Qatar and Switzerland. Italy is the only former World Cup winner that has missed three consecutive tournaments this century.

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USA's Stars Ready to Redeem Themselves in Yet Another Tough Pre-World Cup Test

USA's Stars Ready to Redeem Themselves in Yet Another Tough Pre-World Cup Test

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes