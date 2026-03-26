2026 World Cup Qualifying Brackets, Scenarios: 10 Matches Highlight Thursday Slate

By next Tuesday, all 48 spots in the 2026 World Cup – the largest-edition in tournament history – will be filled. Until then, there's a lot of important soccer happening around the world.

There are four mini-tournaments taking place in UEFA, the European soccer confederation, that will fill four important spots at this summer's World Cup. Three of those four spots will get matched up with one of the three host countries – the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Outside of Europe, six nations are vying for two spots in separate three-team tournaments being held in Mexico. The winners of those two spots will be placed in a group that is headlined by either France or the Netherlands, respectively.

Here's everything you need to know about the final stages of World Cup qualifying.

UEFA World Cup Qualifying

All times are ET.

Path A

Wales vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (3:45 p.m. on FS1)

Italy vs. Northern Ireland (3:45 p.m.)

The team that emerges from this group will join Canada, Switzerland and Qatar in Group B. The winner's games will be played in Toronto (vs. Canada), Los Angeles (vs. Switzerland) and Seattle (vs. Qatar).

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Path B

Ukraine vs. Sweden (3:45 p.m.)

Poland vs. Albania (3:45 p.m. on FS2)

The team that wins this playoff will join the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia in Group F. Those games will be played in Monterrey, Mexico (vs. Tunisia), Houston (vs. the Netherlands) and Arlington, Tex. (vs. Japan).

Path C

Turkiye vs. Romania (1 p.m. on FS2)

Slovakia vs. Kosovo (3:45 p.m.)

The team that emerges from this group will join the USA, Paraguay and Australia in Group D. Those matches will be played in Vancouver (vs. Australia), Santa Clara, Calif. (vs. Paraguay) and Los Angeles (vs. the USA).

Path D

Czechia vs. Ireland (3:45 p.m.)

Denmark vs. North Macedonia (3:45 p.m.)

The team that emerges from this group will join Mexico, South Africa and South Korea in Group A. That country's games will be played in Guadalajara (vs. South Korea), Atlanta (vs. South Africa) and Mexico City (vs. Mexico).

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Rest of the World (Intercontinental Playoffs)

Bolivia vs. Suriname (6 p.m. on FS1)

New Caledonia vs. Jamaica (11 p.m. on FS1)

Tuesday

Congo vs. New Caledonia/Jamaica winner (5 p.m.)

Iraq vs. Bolivia/Suriname winner (11 p.m.)

The winner of the Congo vs. New Caledonia/Jamaica match will join Portugal, Uzbekistan and Colombia in Group K. Matches will be played in Houston (vs. Portugal), Guadalajara (vs. Colombia) and Atlanta (vs. Uzbekistan.)

The winner of the Iraq vs. Bolivia/Suriname match will join France, Senegal and Norway in Group I. Those matches will be played in Foxborough, Mass. (vs. Norway), Philadelphia (vs. France) and Toronto (vs. Senegal).

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