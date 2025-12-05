2026 World Cup Groups: Full Results from Draw, Everything You Need to Know
We now know every team's path at the 2026 World Cup.
On Friday at the Kennedy Center in Washington, a collection of FIFA soccer legends, dignitaries and celebrities drew the groups from four pots. Now, we know who every country will have to play next summer across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
FIFA WORLD CUP: USA's World Cup Make-or-Break Stars? Donovan, Holden, Lalas, Jones Make Picks
Here are the 12 groups with every team:
Group A
Mexico
South Korea
South Africa
Denmark/North Macedonia/Czechia/Ireland
United States, Canada and Mexico are drawn into their 2026 FIFA World Cup Groups 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 🇲🇽
Group B
Canada
Switzerland
Qatar
Italy/Northern Ireland/Wales/Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group C
Brazil
Morocco
Scotland
Haiti
Group D
United States
Australia
Paraguay
Slovakia/Kosovo/Turkey/Romania
WORLD CUP ROSTERS: Projecting the USA Players Who'll Make the World Cup Roster
Group E
Germany
Ecuador
Ivory Coast
Curaçao
Group F
Netherlands
Japan
Tunisia
Ukraine/Sweden/Poland/Albania
Group G
Belgium
Iran
Egypt
New Zealand
Group H
Spain
Uruguay
Saudi Arabia
Cape Verde
Group I
France
Senegal
Norway
Iraq/Bolivia/Suriname
Norway draws Group I Position 4 for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Group J
Argentina
Austria
Algeria
Jordan
Group K
Portugal
Colombia
Uzbekistan
Congo/New Caledonia/Jamaica
Group L
England
Croatia
Panama
Ghana
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!