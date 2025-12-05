2026 World Cup Groups: Full Results from Draw, Everything You Need to Know

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw
Published Dec. 5, 2025

We now know every team's path at the 2026 World Cup.

On Friday at the Kennedy Center in Washington, a collection of FIFA soccer legends, dignitaries and celebrities drew the groups from four pots. Now, we know who every country will have to play next summer across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Here are the 12 groups with every team:

Group A

Mexico
South Korea
South Africa
Denmark/North Macedonia/Czechia/Ireland

Group B

Canada
Switzerland
Qatar
Italy/Northern Ireland/Wales/Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group C

Brazil
Morocco
Scotland
Haiti

Group D

United States
Australia
Paraguay
Slovakia/Kosovo/Turkey/Romania

Group E

Germany
Ecuador
Ivory Coast
Curaçao

Group F

Netherlands
Japan
Tunisia
Ukraine/Sweden/Poland/Albania

Group G

Belgium
Iran
Egypt
New Zealand

Group H

Spain
Uruguay
Saudi Arabia
Cape Verde

Group I

France
Senegal
Norway
Iraq/Bolivia/Suriname

Group J

Argentina
Austria
Algeria
Jordan

Group K

Portugal
Colombia
Uzbekistan
Congo/New Caledonia/Jamaica

Group L

England
Croatia
Panama
Ghana

