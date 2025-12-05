2026 World Cup Groups: Full Results from Draw, Everything You Need to Know

We now know every team's path at the 2026 World Cup.

On Friday at the Kennedy Center in Washington, a collection of FIFA soccer legends, dignitaries and celebrities drew the groups from four pots. Now, we know who every country will have to play next summer across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Here are the 12 groups with every team:

Group A

Mexico

South Korea

South Africa

Denmark/North Macedonia/Czechia/Ireland

Group B

Canada

Switzerland

Qatar

Italy/Northern Ireland/Wales/Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group C

Brazil

Morocco

Scotland

Haiti

Group D

United States

Australia

Paraguay

Slovakia/Kosovo/Turkey/Romania

Group E

Germany

Ecuador

Ivory Coast

Curaçao

Group F

Netherlands

Japan

Tunisia

Ukraine/Sweden/Poland/Albania

Group G

Belgium

Iran

Egypt

New Zealand

Group H

Spain

Uruguay

Saudi Arabia

Cape Verde

Group I

France

Senegal

Norway

Iraq/Bolivia/Suriname

Group J

Argentina

Austria

Algeria

Jordan

Group K

Portugal

Colombia

Uzbekistan

Congo/New Caledonia/Jamaica

Group L

England

Croatia

Panama

Ghana