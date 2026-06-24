World Cup Group D Scenarios, Standings: What Australia, Paraguay Need To Advance

The USA has already won World Cup's Group D and secured its place in the Round of 32, where it will face a third-place team on July 1. Australia and Paraguay are still fighting for second place and the final automatic advancement spot heading into tonight's simultaneous 10 p.m. ET kickoffs. Türkiye vs. USA is on FOX and Paraguay vs. Australia on FS1. Türkiye has been eliminated but will be looking to close out the group stage on a high note.

Here is what every team in Group D needs heading into the final matchday. For a full breakdown of every group at the 2026 World Cup, see the complete group scenarios guide at FOX Sports .

Current Group D Standings

Group D Scenarios

Australia will advance with a win or draw.

Paraguay will advance with a win.

Paraguay can advance with a draw in its final match, but it is not guaranteed.

Türkiye has been eliminated.

Australia

Australia can lock up second place in Group D with a win or draw against Paraguay. While a loss wouldn't eliminate Australia right away, it would put the Socceroos at risk of being leapfrogged by other potential third place teams, depending on the margin of Paraguay's win and the goal differential of the other third-place teams. A win or draw guarantees Australia a place in the knockout stage.

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Paraguay

Paraguay must win to finish second in Group D and secure an automatic berth in the knockout stage. A draw could still be enough for Paraguay to advance, but it depends on the goal differential of the other potential third-place teams. La Albirroja could even advance with a loss, but a goal difference of -3 or worse might make that very difficult.

United States

USA has won Group D, and the only question in its final match is who will be getting the start?

Türkiye

Following losses to Australia and Paraguay, Türkiye was guaranteed a fourth-place finish in Group D and a trip home following the match vs. USA.

How To Watch Group D Matches

Both Group D matches kick off simultaneously at 10 p.m. ET tonight and air live on FOX and FS1, streaming on FOX One .