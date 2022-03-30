World Cup 2022: USMNT qualifies for Qatar despite loss
It wasn't pretty, but the United States Men’s National Team were big winners on Wednesday night after a match against Costa Rica.
Despite losing 2-0, the USMNT will qualify for the 2022 World Cup due to goal differential.
The U.S. will be placed in Pot 2 for the World Cup draw, which will be held on Friday and will determine the squad's opponents in group play. Click here to learn all about how the World Cup draw works.
Despite the defeat, there was a sense of celebration for the USMNT.
Here are the top moments from Estadio Nacional:
The wait is over
It took a while, but the scoreboard finally saw some action when Juan Pablo Vargas got Costa Rica on the board in the 50th minute.
Costa Rica's strong contingent of followers made their presence felt after their national team took the lead against the United States.
Doubling up
Costa Rica wasn't satisfied with just one goal, adding another by way of Anthony Contreras in the 59th minute.
Was it time for the U.S. to start sweating?
Those two goals proved to be more than enough for Costa Rica to secure the victory, shutting out the United States for a 2-0 win.
Despite the loss, the United States still qualifies for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.