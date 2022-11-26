FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 live updates: Argentina vs. Mexico
World Cup 2022 live updates: Argentina vs. Mexico

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Saturday with a highly anticipated Group C match between Argentina and Mexico at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, and we've got you covered from start to finish with all the action on FS1!

Earlier, Australia beat Tunisia 1-0 on an early goal from Mitch Duke, Poland took down Saudi Arabia 2-0 and Kylian Mbappé's two goals lifted France over Denmark 2-1 to clinch a spot in the knockout stage for the defending champs.

You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.

Here are the top plays.

Argentina vs. Mexico

PREGAME

Setting the stage

After a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Argentina enters Saturday's matchup needing a win and looking to avoid losses in its opening two games at a World Cup for the first time in team history.

On the other side, Mexico is aiming to bounce back from a scoreless draw with Poland earlier this week.

Argentina's fans send a message

Argentina's hopes of getting Lionel Messi a World Cup win hinge on getting a victory against a tough Mexico side, and the blue-and-while clad fans at Lusail Stadium know it.

Anthems with passion

5': Early physicality

Both Mexico and Argentina have had some early chances and are ratcheting up the intensity already.

13': Mexico looks good and the fans are LOUD

El Tri had an early chance and is increasing the pressure on Argentina in front of maybe the most electric environment of the 2022 World Cup thus far. 

16': Refs don't bite on the Otamendi flop 

Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi is trying everything to get an advantage over Mexico.

22': Yellow card against Mexico

28': Argentina's turn for a key foul

The referees get Marcos Acuna for cleating Kevin Alvarez.

34': WORLD. CUP. MEMO.

A HUGE save — what else is new — by Memo Ochoa on a Lionel Messi free kick keeps things scoreless.

42': Guitérrez in for Guardado

Key sub for Mexico late in the first half.

Stay tuned for updates!

