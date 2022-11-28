FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Wales vs. England
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Wales vs. England

45 mins ago

The Wales and England Group B match Tuesday has implications on who advances to the knockout stage and who goes home.

England has the clearest path to the Round of 16 – a win or draw against Wales sends England through. England could still advance even with a loss due to its +4 goal differential after two matches.

Wales needs help, but it is moot if Wales loses to England. To advance, Wales needs to beat England and have the United States and Iran play to a draw or beat England by six goals.

England opened the tournament with a 6-2 win over Iran then played to a scoreless draw against the United States.

Wales played to a 1-1 draw against the U.S. then lost to Iran 2-0.

Here's how to bet the Wales-England match, from the moneyline, draw, and Over/Under total odds. 

How USMNT can defeat Iran

How USMNT can defeat Iran
Nick Wright is back with his FIFA forecast and it is a hot one with many exciting matches, upsets and more

Wales vs. England (2 p.m. ET Tuesday, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

Wales: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
England: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)
Draw: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5 
Over: -111 (bet $10 to win $19.01 total)
Under: -133 (bet $10 to win $17.52 total)

RELATED: All scenarios for USMNT in Group B

