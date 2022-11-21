FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Portugal vs. Ghana, pick
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Portugal vs. Ghana, pick

just in

Group H features a matchup between Portugal and Ghana

Portugal is 14-10-6 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is their eighth tournament appearance and sixth consecutive one as well. 

The Selection of the Shields are led by Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who is on track to play in his fifth World Cup. Only three other players have played in five World Cups- Germany’s Lothar Matthäus, and Mexico’s Rafael Márquez and Antonio Carbajal. 

Ghana is 4-5-3 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is their fourth tournament appearance and first since 2014. 

The Black Stars have several players who play in Europe’s top leagues, headlined by Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

Here's how to bet the Portugal-Ghana match, from the moneyline, draw, total Over/Under, and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet): 

Portugal vs. Ghana (11 a.m. ET Thursday, November 24, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Portugal: -303 (bet $10 to win $13.30 total)
Ghana: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Draw: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Over/Under total Goals — 2.5
Over: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Under: -138 (bet $10 to win $17.25 total)

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest players of his generation and in the history of soccer, is 37 years old and falling out of favor with his club team. He’s immensely talented, but it’s unclear how much he will play or if he will accept a secondary role. 

While the drama swirls, don’t forget how much other young talent Portugal has. It crushed Nigeria in its last World Cup tuneup, and less Ronaldo means more Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes

In the macro sense, Portugal is a tad overvalued due to the perception of Ronaldo and a 2006 third-place finish. Remember, they haven't advanced beyond the Round of 16 since that run 16 years ago. But they shouldn’t have much trouble dispatching Ghana, which struggled badly this summer in bad losses to Qatar and Japan. 

PICK: Over 2.5 goals (+105 at FOX Bet) scored by both teams combined 
PICK: Joao Felix anytime goal (+165 at FOX Bet)

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Portugal Portugal
Ghana Ghana
share
World Cup 2022 top plays: United States-Wales live updates
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 top plays: United States-Wales live updates

10 mins ago
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Denmark vs. Tunisia, pick
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Denmark vs. Tunisia, pick

11 mins ago
World Cup Now: 3 takeaways from the Netherlands' clutch win vs. Senegal
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Now: 3 takeaways from the Netherlands' clutch win vs. Senegal

14 mins ago
World Cup 2022 top plays: Netherlands defeats Senegal, 2-0
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 top plays: Netherlands defeats Senegal, 2-0

56 mins ago
World Cup 2022 top plays: England routs Iran, 6-2
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 top plays: England routs Iran, 6-2

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes