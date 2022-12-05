FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Morocco-Spain
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Morocco-Spain

Group F champion Morocco will play Spain, which finished second in Group E, in the knockout stage on Tuesday.

Spain finished second in the group stage behind Japan after losing 2-1 on Thursday. Some have speculated (notably Hugo Sánchez, a three-time World Cup player for Mexico) that La Furia Roja (Red Fury) lost on purpose to avoid a potential quarterfinal matchup against five-time champion Brazil.

In group play, Morocco — located basically due west from Qatar — beat Belgium 2-0 and Canada 2-1 and played to a scoreless draw against Croatia. Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech has a goal and an assist for Morocco in Qatar.

Spain beat Costa Rica 7-0 and played to a 1-1 draw against Germany in addition to the loss to Japan in group play. Atlético Madrid forward Álvaro Morata has scored three goals in Qatar for Spain.

Morocco and Spain played to a 2-2 draw in a Group B match in the 2018 World Cup.

Here's how to bet the Morocco-Spain match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Morocco vs. Spain (10 a.m. ET Tuesday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Morocco: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)
Spain: -189 (bet $10 to win $15.29 total) 
Draw: +245 (bet $10 to win $34.50 total) 

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5
Over: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total) 
Under: -167 (bet $10 to win $15.99 total) 

Pick via Fox Sports Soccer Writer Doug McIntyre

Spain showed its vulnerability in its final two group games against Japan and Costa Rica. Morocco is riding a huge swell of momentum and fan support. I’m not sure if they can beat La Roja outright over 90 minutes, but that could certainly propel them into extra time in this one. 

PICK: Draw (+245 at FOX Bet)


