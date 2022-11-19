FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Mexico vs. Poland, pick 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Group C will feature a match between Mexico and Poland at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday on FOX.

Mexico is 16-27-14 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's 17th tournament appearance and eighth consecutive one.

Mexico will be without stars Javier "Chicharito" Hernández and Jesús "Tecatito" Corona, with the former being left off the squad and the latter suffering an ankle injury.

Mexico currently sits at +8000 at FOX Bet to win the World Cup, tied for the 13th-best odds in the tournament.



Poland is 16-13-5 all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's second consecutive World Cup appearance and ninth overall.

Poland will be led by Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski, who finished fourth in the voting for Ballon d’Or, the annual award given to the world's best player.

Poland currently sits at +15000 at FOX Bet to win the World Cup, the 19th-best odds.

Here's how to bet the Mexico-Poland match from the moneyline, draw and Over/Under total odds and expert's pick.

Mexico vs. Poland (11 a.m. ET Tuesday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Mexico: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Poland: +162 (bet $10 to win $26.20 total)

Draw: +195 (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

Over/Under Total Goals – 2.5

Over: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Under: -189 (bet $10 to win $15.29 total)

Pick via FOX Sports Soccer Writer Doug McIntyre:

Tempting as it may be to pick a draw (+195) here, the Robert Lewandowski-led Poles (+162) come into the tournament having faced a far more difficult slate of pre-World Cup tuneups.

Poland beat a strong Chilean side in last Wednesday’s send-off match, a victory that comes on the heels of September’s impressive 1-0 win over fellow-Qatar participant Wales – they also tied the powerful Netherlands in June.

And, of course, Poland boasts arguably the most lethal goalscorer in the game. Entering what could be his final World Cup, Lewandowski has 18 goals in 19 games so far for club side Barcelona.

PICK: Poland (+162 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $26.20 total) to win

