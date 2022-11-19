World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet France-Australia, pick

FIFA World Cup 2022
Group D will feature a matchup between defending champion France and Australia

France is 34-19-13 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's 16th tournament appearance, having won it all twice (2018, 1998). France currently sits at +600 to win the World Cup at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $70 total), the third-lowest odds.

But France will be without one of the world's best players, Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema – the winner of this year’s Ballon d'Or, the annual award given to the world’s best player. France announced Benzema would not play after suffering a thigh injury during training Saturday.

Australia is 2-10-4 all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's fifth consecutive tournament appearance and sixth overall. They currently are +50000 to win the World Cup at FOX Bet, tied for 29th best odds.

Here's how to bet the France-Australia match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and an expert pick.

France vs. Australia (2 p.m. ET Tuesday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

France: -345 (bet $10 to win $12.90 total)
Australia: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Draw: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5
Over: -154 (bet $10 to win $16.49 total)
Under: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

France's Kylian Mbappé is known for his speed, technical ability, finishing and is No. 1 in Stu Holden's Top 50 Players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Pick via FOX Sports Soccer Writer Doug McIntyre:

Sure, Les Bleu are the defending world champs. France is also a team in disarray following a spate of injuries that has already ruled out key midfielders N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba

Now, word is that star striker Karim Benzema – the reigning Ballon d’Or winner – will miss the match against the Socceroos with knee and hamstring issues. Add in France’s current 1-3-2 slide and Les Bleus propensity to struggle after reaching the final of the previous World Cup, and it’s hard to see them taking all three points from their opener. 

PICK: Draw (+500 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $60 total)

