FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet France-Australia, pick 3 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Group D will feature a matchup between defending champion France and Australia.

France is 34-19-13 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's 16th tournament appearance, having won it all twice (2018, 1998). France currently sits at +600 to win the World Cup at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $70 total), the third-lowest odds.

But France will be without one of the world's best players, Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema – the winner of this year’s Ballon d'Or, the annual award given to the world’s best player. France announced Benzema would not play after suffering a thigh injury during training Saturday.

Australia is 2-10-4 all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's fifth consecutive tournament appearance and sixth overall. They currently are +50000 to win the World Cup at FOX Bet, tied for 29th best odds.

Here's how to bet the France-Australia match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and an expert pick.

France vs. Australia (2 p.m. ET Tuesday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

France: -345 (bet $10 to win $12.90 total)

Australia: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Draw: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: -154 (bet $10 to win $16.49 total)

Under: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

France's Kylian Mbappé: No. 1 | Stu Holden's Top 50 Players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup France's Kylian Mbappé is known for his speed, technical ability, finishing and is No. 1 in Stu Holden's Top 50 Players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Pick via FOX Sports Soccer Writer Doug McIntyre:

Sure, Les Bleu are the defending world champs. France is also a team in disarray following a spate of injuries that has already ruled out key midfielders N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba.

Now, word is that star striker Karim Benzema – the reigning Ballon d’Or winner – will miss the match against the Socceroos with knee and hamstring issues. Add in France’s current 1-3-2 slide and Les Bleus propensity to struggle after reaching the final of the previous World Cup, and it’s hard to see them taking all three points from their opener.

PICK: Draw (+500 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $60 total)

&amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more