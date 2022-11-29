FIFA World Cup 2022
2022-11-29

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Australia vs. Denmark
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Australia vs. Denmark

Australia and Denmark will face off Wednesday in Qatar for a Group D matchup.

Australia has only advanced to the Round of 16 once, which was back in 2006. The team has not advanced past the group stage in the past three World Cups.

This is Denmark’s second straight tournament appearance and sixth tournament appearance overall. The Danish roster features stars like Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen, AC Milan’s Simon Kjær, and Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Denmark drew 0-0 with Tunisia in its first match in Qatar and fell 2-1 to France in its second. So far this World Cup, Australia has lost 4-1 to France and defeated Tunisia 1-0.

Denmark comes into this match as the betting favorite.

Here's how to bet the Australia-Denmark match, from the moneyline, draw, and Over/Under total odds (with odds via FOX Bet).

Australia vs. Denmark (10 a.m. ET Wednesday, November 30, FS1)

Australia: +500 (bet $10 to win $60.00 total) 
Denmark: -227 (bet $10 to win $14.41 total)
Draw: +290 (bet $10 to win $39.00 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5 
Over: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Under: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

