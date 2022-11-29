FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Australia vs. Denmark 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Australia and Denmark will face off Wednesday in Qatar for a Group D matchup.

Australia has only advanced to the Round of 16 once, which was back in 2006. The team has not advanced past the group stage in the past three World Cups.



This is Denmark’s second straight tournament appearance and sixth tournament appearance overall. The Danish roster features stars like Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen, AC Milan’s Simon Kjær, and Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Denmark drew 0-0 with Tunisia in its first match in Qatar and fell 2-1 to France in its second. So far this World Cup, Australia has lost 4-1 to France and defeated Tunisia 1-0.

Denmark comes into this match as the betting favorite.



Here's how to bet the Australia-Denmark match, from the moneyline, draw, and Over/Under total odds (with odds via FOX Bet).

France's Kylian Mbappe scores goal vs. Denmark in 61' Watch France's Kylian Mbappe scoring a goal against Denmark in the 61' in the 2022 Men's FIFA World Cup.

Australia vs. Denmark (10 a.m. ET Wednesday, November 30, FS1)

Australia: +500 (bet $10 to win $60.00 total)

Denmark: -227 (bet $10 to win $14.41 total)

Draw: +290 (bet $10 to win $39.00 total)



Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Under: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Tunisia vs. Australia Highlights Australia would hold on to win 1-0, marking their first World Cup win since 2010 and just their third World Cup win all time.

If you're ready to get in on the action, head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers now!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more