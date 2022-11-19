FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 Group D Team Guides: Tunisia 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

You may have to go all the way back to 1962 to find the last time a team retained the World Cup but nevertheless — don't expect the rest of Group D to underestimate France .

Whether Didier Deschamps' team can replicate the feats of Brazil 50 years ago remains up for discussion but any team with Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid 's Karim Benzema in the side need to be taken very seriously indeed.

Denmark will provide a stern test, especially after impressing at the last European Championships with a run to the last four and should qualify with the French, although with nothing expected of Tunisia or Australia in such a tough group, there could be a few twists along the way.

Everything you need to know about Tunisia:

Three Things You Need To Know About Tunisia Alexi Lalas breaks down three things you need to know about Tunisia ahead of the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup.

Coach: Jalel Kadri

Highest finish: Group stage (1978, 2002, 2018)

2018 finish: Group stage

FOX Bet odds: +50000

Key players: Youssef Msakni and Hannibal Mejbri

What we're excited to watch: The Carthage Eagles have never made it out of the group stage, but they should be fun to watch if their path to the last eight of the African Nations Cup was anything to go by. Beating Nigeria in the last 16 was a high point only to surprisingly crash out to Burkina Faso in the quarterfinals.

What success looks like: Last 16

Achilles' heel: Mondher Kebaier lost his job after failing to scoop glory at the African Nations Cup at the start of the year while new coach Jalel Kabaier has been criticized for a defensive approach. Recent defeats to Mali and Gambia haven't instilled Morocco's fervent fan base with too much hope.

X-Factor: Captain Wahbi Khazri has played over 70 matches and scored 24 goals since 2013. He's represented Tunisia at five African Nations tournaments as well as the last World Cup in Russia.

Group D Preview: France, Australia, Tunisia and Denmark Alexi Lalas and David Mosse break down Group D of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Full roster

Goalkeepers: Aymen Dahmen, Bechir Ben Said, Mouez Hassen, Aymen Mathlouthi

Defenders: Ali Abdi, Dylan Bronn, Mohamed Drager, Nader Ghandri, Bilel Ifa, Wajdi Kechrida, Ali Maaloul, Yassine Meriah, Montassar Talbi

Midfielders: Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Ghaylane Chaalali, Aissa Laidouni, Hannibal Mejbri, Ferjani Sassi, Elyas Skhiri

Forwards: Anis Ben Slimane, Seifeddine Jaziri, Issam Jebali, Wahbi Khazri, Taha Yassine Khenissi, Youssef Msakni, Naim Sliti

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newslette r.

